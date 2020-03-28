For the past four seasons, Ethan Kilgore could be found lighting up the scoreboard for the East Buchanan boys’ basketball team.
The 6-foot-6 senior led the Bulldogs to a 19-8 record by scoring 25.6 points a game and averaging more than 10 rebounds. He was awarded his third consecutive All-State honor and now his third consecutive All-News-Press NOW Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Kilgore is very grateful of all the accolades he has received over his high school career.
“I’m speechless,” Kilgore said. “It’s a huge honor anytime you are recognized. All the hard work you put in; I feel blessed.”
Kilgore entered his senior season already the all-time leading scorer at East Buchanan. He finished his career with 2,487 points scored while shooting 60% from the field. He shot 43% from 3-point range and over 80% at the free-throw line.
Even with the impressive numbers, Kilgore’s character will be most missed by East Buchanan head coach Jered Curl.
“For as great of a basketball player he is, he’s an even better person,” Curl said. “He is a great leader and it made my job easy. He’s a coach’s dream.”
Curl believed Kilgore took his game to another level this season. Opposing teams knew they needed to slow down Kilgore, and he was still able to score.
“He got so much stronger with the basketball this season,” Curl said. “In the second half of the season, most teams were running box-and-one defense on him and he would still score 20 or 30 points. That just shows they kind of work ethic he has.”
East Buchanan ended its season by losing to Mid-Buchanan in the Class 2 District 16 Championship game for the second consecutive season. Although the season did not end like he would have hoped, Kilgore is still very proud of his four years at East Buchanan.
“I couldn’t be happier with our accomplishments,” Kilgore said. “I would’ve done nothing different. We were on of top programs in the area for a couple of years and I had so much fun.”
Although Kilgore’s career in high school is over, he will be continuing it at the collegiate level as he has committed to the University of Idaho.
“I’m excited to get back the grind,” Kilgore said. “I want to push myself at the next level at somewhere I will have an impact at for the next four seasons.”
— Chris Tenpenny