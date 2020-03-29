All-News-Press NOW Girls Basketball teams
1st team
Name School Grade
Serena Sundell* Maryville Jr.
Lilly Schilling East Buchanan Jr.
Gracie Kelsey East Buchanan Fr.
Maci Moore Trenton Jr.
Ella Moody** Central So.
2nd Team
Nora Ford Hamilton Sr.
Addi Ishmael East Buchanan Sr.
Laini Jospeh Cameron Jr.
Jaclyn Pappert Platte Valley So.
Jasmine Taylor Bramer Sr.
3rd Team
Kaylin LaMaster Platte Valley Sr.
Anastyn Pettlon Maryville Fr.
Hunter Keithley Chillicothe Sr.
Jaycee Graves East Atchison Sr.
Anna Gladstone Worth County Sr.
Area Coach of the Year = Cori Elms, East Buchanan
City Coach of the Year = Jared Boone, Central
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year