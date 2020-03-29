All-News-Press NOW Boys Basketball teams
1st team
Name School Grade
AJ Redman Central Sr.
Chol Ater Benton Sr.
Ethan Kilgore* East Buchanan Sr.
Chase Farnan Platte Valley Sr.
Kolten Griffin** Lafayette Sr.
2nd Team
Tony Osburn Mound City So.
Mack Anderson SW Livingston Sr.
Christian Scaggs Mid-Buchanan Jr.
Westley Brandsgaard Chillicothe Sr.
Austin Stevens Plattsburg Sr.
3rd Team
Brayden Luikart Lafayette Jr.
Landon Poppa Mound City Jr.
Clayton Merrigan Platte Valley Sr.
Wes Darnell Savannah Jr.
Blake Gordon Lathrop Sr.
Area Coach of the Year = Tim Jerman, Platte Valley
City Coach of the Year = Kevin Bristol, Lafayette
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year