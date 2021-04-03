Boys Wrestling
Weight Name School Grade
106 Ryder Coons Mid-Buchanan Fr.
113 Clancey Woodward Mid-Buchanan So.
120 Ryker Smith Cameron Jr.
126 Kaden Anderson Mid-Buchanan Sr.
132 Chase Short Cameron So.
138 Tyler Murphy Benton Sr.
145 Draven Wright Gallatin So.
152 Rodell Sperry Gallatin Jr.
160 Chase Davidson Mid-Buchanan Sr.
170 Denton Biller Mid-Buchanan So.
Co-182 Jay Greiner** Lafayette So.
Co-182 Wade Stanton Mid-Buchanan So.
195 Creed Webster* Mid-Buchanan Sr.
220 Fisher Nixdorf Hamilton So.
Co-285 Cole Gripka Maysville Sr.
Co-285 Camren Hedgpeth Cameron Sr.
Coach of the Year = Daniel Kountz, Mid-Buchanan
*Denotes Area Wrestler of the Year
**Denotes City Wrestler of the Year
Girls wrestling
Weight Name School Grade
102 Ashley Yamat Cameron Jr.
107 Isa-Bella Mendoza Lafayette Jr.
112 Lexi Petersen** Benton Sr.
117 Haley Sampson Mid-Buchanan Jr.
122 Christina Filley Cameron Jr.
127 Kalli Schuster Mid-Buchanan So.
132 Jordan Diercks Lathrop Fr.
137 Tatum Levendahl Benton So.
143 Josie Wright Lathrop Sr.
151 Payge Fuller* Plattsburg Jr.
159 Taylor Owen Savannah Jr.
174 Hollie Hedgpeth Cameron So.
195 Abigayle Provance Cameron Jr.
235 Jessica Tanguay Cameron Jr.
Coach of the Year = Phillip Limb, Cameron
*Denotes Area Wrestler of the Year
**Denotes City Wrestler of the Year
