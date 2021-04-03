1st team
Name School Grade
Serena Sundell* Maryville Sr.
Ella Moody** Central Jr.
Laini Joseph Cameron Sr.
Maggie Collins Platte Valley Fr.
Tatum Studer Bishop LeBlond So.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Shae Lewis Bishop LeBlond So.
Malia Collins Platte Valley Sr.
Anastyn Pettlon Maryville So.
Jaida Cox Benton Jr.
Kianna Herrera Benton Jr.
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Webby Bailey Pattonsburg Jr.
Lilly Schilling East Buchanan Sr.
Lexi Craig Stanberry Jr.
Jaclyn Pappert Platte Valley Jr.
Lauren Eiman Central Sr.
Area Coach of the Year = Tyler Pederson, Platte Valley
City Coach of the Year = Jackie Ziesel, Bishop LeBlond
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year
