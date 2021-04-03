Lafayette leBlond lead photo

Lafayette sophomore Camden Bennett fades away for a shot against Bishop LeBlond senior Isaac Ferguson in the second quarter of their game on Friday at Grace Gymnasium.

 Levi Smith | News-Press NOW

1st team

Name School Grade

Tony Osburn* Mound City Jr.

Kason Mauzey** Benton Jr.

Tanner McDaniel North Andrew Sr.

Landon Poppa Mound City Sr.

Camden Bennett Lafayette So.

2nd Team

Name School Grade

Caiden Bailey Mid-Buchanan Jr.

Will Small Central Sr.

Owen Graham North Andrew Jr.

Collin Sager Stanberry Sr.

Javan Noyes Mid-Buchanan Sr.

3rd Team

Name School Grade

Nick Knight Lathrop Sr.

Jakub Hisel Winston Sr.

Lavar Felder Jr. Central Sr.

Isaac Bird Gallatin So.

Carson Bowman SJ Christian Sr.

Area Coach of the Year = Ryan Osburn, Mound City

City Coach of the Year = Kevin Bristol, Lafayette

*Denotes Area Player of the Year

**Denotes City Player of the Year

