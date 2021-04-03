1st team
Name School Grade
Tony Osburn* Mound City Jr.
Kason Mauzey** Benton Jr.
Tanner McDaniel North Andrew Sr.
Landon Poppa Mound City Sr.
Camden Bennett Lafayette So.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Caiden Bailey Mid-Buchanan Jr.
Will Small Central Sr.
Owen Graham North Andrew Jr.
Collin Sager Stanberry Sr.
Javan Noyes Mid-Buchanan Sr.
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Nick Knight Lathrop Sr.
Jakub Hisel Winston Sr.
Lavar Felder Jr. Central Sr.
Isaac Bird Gallatin So.
Carson Bowman SJ Christian Sr.
Area Coach of the Year = Ryan Osburn, Mound City
City Coach of the Year = Kevin Bristol, Lafayette
*Denotes Area Player of the Year
**Denotes City Player of the Year
