Sports Briefs

DISTRICT BASEBALL

CLASS 4

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP


No. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.

SECTIONAL

Tuesday

St. Pius X/Excelsior Springs at Savannah, TBD

CLASS 2

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Maysville 6, No. 2 East Atchison 1

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Plattsburg 4, No. 4 Mid-Buchanan 1

SECTIONAL

Monday

Plattsburg at Maysville, TBD

CLASS 1

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Platte Valley 3, No. 3 St. Joseph Christian 2

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 2 King City, 5 p.m. Thursday

SECTIONAL

Princeton/King City at Platte Valley, Monday

DISTRICT SOCCER

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

@ Chillicothe

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 St. Pius X 3, No. 4 Benton 0

No. 2 Maryville 4, No. 3 Chillicothe 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8

@ Mid-Buchanan

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m.

