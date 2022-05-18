High school postseason scoreboard: Wednesday, May 18 Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DISTRICT BASEBALLCLASS 4DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIPNo. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.SECTIONALTuesdaySt. Pius X/Excelsior Springs at Savannah, TBDCLASS 2DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIPNo. 1 Maysville 6, No. 2 East Atchison 1DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIPNo. 2 Plattsburg 4, No. 4 Mid-Buchanan 1SECTIONALMondayPlattsburg at Maysville, TBDCLASS 1DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIPNo. 1 Platte Valley 3, No. 3 St. Joseph Christian 2DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIPNo. 1 Princeton vs. No. 2 King City, 5 p.m. ThursdaySECTIONALPrinceton/King City at Platte Valley, MondayDISTRICT SOCCERCLASS 2 DISTRICT 8@ ChillicotheSEMIFINALSNo. 1 St. Pius X 3, No. 4 Benton 0No. 2 Maryville 4, No. 3 Chillicothe 0CHAMPIONSHIPThursdayNo. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8@ Mid-BuchananCHAMPIONSHIPThursdayNo. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags District Buchanan Mathematics Chillicothe Princeton Plattsburg Sectional Maryville Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports Sports Western, Northwest qualify for NCAA Track Championships +7 Sports Schoeberl takes share of title, LeBlond finishes second in state golf tournament +3 High School Benton bounced in extra innings by Excelsior Springs Sports Troy softball wins KSHSAA 2-1A Regional 1:23 Partly Cloudy Wednesday 18 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
