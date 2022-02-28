Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Lafayette – BYE

No. 4 Maryville 62, No. 5 Cameron 48

No. 2 Benton — BYE

No. 3 Chillicothe 57, No. 6 Savannah 45

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Lafayette vs. No. 4 Maryville, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Benton vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 80, No. 1 St. Pius X 75, 4OT

SECTIONAL

Mid-Buchanan vs. Milan, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State

QUARTERFINAL

2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Blue Springs

CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 39, No. 2 North Andrew 33

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 3 Gallatin 65, No. 1 West Platte 49

SECTIONAL

Bishop LeBlond vs. Gallatin, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Staley

QUARTERFINAL

2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Liberty North

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Mound City 88, No. 3 Worth County 75

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Stanberry 52, No. 2 Winston 43

SECTIONAL

Mound City vs. Stanberry, 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena

QUARTERFINAL

7:45 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

SEMIFINALS

No. 4 Park Hill 46, No. 1 Staley 32

No. 2 Central 39, No. 3 Park Hill South 34

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Central vs. No. 4 Park Hill, 7 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Benton – BYE

No. 4 Maryville 45, No. 5 Cameron 32

No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE

No. 3 Lafayette 51, No. 6 Savannah 24

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Benton 41, No. 4 Maryville 20

No. 2 Chillicothe 52, No. 3 Lafayette 45

CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Benton vs. No. 2 Chillicothe, 6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 3 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Milan vs. No. 3 Trenton, 6 p.m.

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 East Buchanan 38, No. 3 Lathrop 37

SECTIONAL

East Buchanan vs. Milan, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Truman State

QUARTERFINAL

1 p.m. Saturday at Blue Springs

CLASS 2 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 59, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 34

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 2 Polo 53, No. 4 Plattsburg 24

SECTIONAL

Bishop LeBlond vs. Polo, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Staley

QUARTERFINAL

1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty North

CLASS 1 TOURNAMENT

DISTRICT 16 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 Platte Valley 50, No. 2 South Holt 22

DISTRICT 15 CHAMPIONSHIP

No. 1 St. Joseph Christian 51, No. 2 Stanberry 36

SECTIONAL

Platte Valley vs. St. Joseph Christian, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Civic Arena

QUARTERFINAL

6 p.m. Saturday at MWSU Fieldhouse

