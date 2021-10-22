Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
Photo illustration | News-Press NOW

Park Hill South 51, Central 27 (Thu.)

Maryville 37, Lafayette 6

Chillicothe 50, Benton 21

St. Pius X 35, Savannah 0

Marshall 30, Cameron 0

Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 12

East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8

Hamilton 41, Lawson 0

Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 8

Gallatin 48, Princeton 8

Milan 28, Maysville 12

Putnam County 20, Polo 16

South Harrison 25, Trenton 24 OT

LeBlond 32, NW Hughesville 30

King City 48, SJ Christian 0

Worth County 76, Stanberry 16

Albany 84, Pattonsburg 0

North Andrew 68, SW Livingston 20

Platte Valley 28, East Atchison 26

South Holt 22, Nodaway Valley 6

Rock Port 26, Mound City 20

Dekalb 52, Stewartsville-Osborn 38

Troy 46, Horton 21

Atchison 21, Washington 20

Maur Hill 24, Riverside 21

St. Mary’s 46, Atchison County 12

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.