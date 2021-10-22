Park Hill South 51, Central 27 (Thu.)
Maryville 37, Lafayette 6
Chillicothe 50, Benton 21
St. Pius X 35, Savannah 0
Marshall 30, Cameron 0
Mid-Buchanan 28, West Platte 12
East Buchanan 57, North Platte 8
Hamilton 41, Lawson 0
Lathrop 51, Plattsburg 8
Gallatin 48, Princeton 8
Milan 28, Maysville 12
Putnam County 20, Polo 16
South Harrison 25, Trenton 24 OT
LeBlond 32, NW Hughesville 30
King City 48, SJ Christian 0
Worth County 76, Stanberry 16
Albany 84, Pattonsburg 0
North Andrew 68, SW Livingston 20
Platte Valley 28, East Atchison 26
South Holt 22, Nodaway Valley 6
Rock Port 26, Mound City 20
Dekalb 52, Stewartsville-Osborn 38
Troy 46, Horton 21
Atchison 21, Washington 20
Maur Hill 24, Riverside 21
St. Mary’s 46, Atchison County 12
