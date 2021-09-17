Lafayette 56 Savannah 49

St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13

Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7

BV Northwest 49 Central 6

East Buchanan 22 Hamilton 12

Mid-Buchanan 48 Lathrop 7

West Platte 39 Lawson 0

Plattsburg 22 North Platte 16

Polo 13 Gallatin 12

South Harrison 14 Maysville 0

Milan 46 Princeton 14

Trenton 26 Putnam County 0

Bishop LeBlond 44 SJ Christian 16

King City 64 Pattonsburg 6

Worth County 84 Albany 28

North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20

East Atchison 54 Dekalb 6

South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18

Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24

Mound City 72 SW Livingston 8

Hiawatha 55 Riverside 0

Troy 10 Wabaunsee 6

Atchison 38 Wyandotte 16

Pleasant Ridge 42 Maur Hill 28

ACCHS 58 McLouth 0

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com.

