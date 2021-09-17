Lafayette 56 Savannah 49
St. Pius X 14 Maryville 13
Chillicothe 48 Cameron 7
BV Northwest 49 Central 6
East Buchanan 22 Hamilton 12
Mid-Buchanan 48 Lathrop 7
West Platte 39 Lawson 0
Plattsburg 22 North Platte 16
Polo 13 Gallatin 12
South Harrison 14 Maysville 0
Milan 46 Princeton 14
Trenton 26 Putnam County 0
Bishop LeBlond 44 SJ Christian 16
King City 64 Pattonsburg 6
Worth County 84 Albany 28
North Andrew 88 Northland Christian 20
East Atchison 54 Dekalb 6
South Holt 20 Platte Valley 18
Rock Port 70 Nodaway Valley 24
Mound City 72 SW Livingston 8
Hiawatha 55 Riverside 0
Troy 10 Wabaunsee 6
Atchison 38 Wyandotte 16
Pleasant Ridge 42 Maur Hill 28
ACCHS 58 McLouth 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.