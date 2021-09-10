Placeholder football

Lafayette 28, Benton 14

Bishop LeBlond 56, Doniphan West 50

Belton 52, Central 22

Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25

Kirksville 34, Savannah 28

St. Pius X 48, Cameron

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14

Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0

Hamilton 49, North Platte 0

West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16

Stanberry 34, King City 32

North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg 20

Santa Fe 68, St. Joseph Christian 18

Albany 40, Mound City 32

Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18

Worth County 80, Schuyler County 12

Polo 17, Maysville 11

Trenton 57, Princeton 28

Platte Valley 54, Nodaway Valley 26

SW Livingston 90, DeKalb 40

East Atchison 48 South Holt 0

Rock Port 72, Concordia 34

Kansas

Atchison 47, Highland Park 36

Centralia 31, Troy 12

MHMA 35, Oskaloosa 8

Sabetha 42, Riverside 0

