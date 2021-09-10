Lafayette 28, Benton 14
Bishop LeBlond 56, Doniphan West 50
Belton 52, Central 22
Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25
Kirksville 34, Savannah 28
St. Pius X 48, Cameron
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14
Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0
Hamilton 49, North Platte 0
West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16
Stanberry 34, King City 32
North Andrew 70, Pattonsburg 20
Santa Fe 68, St. Joseph Christian 18
Albany 40, Mound City 32
Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18
Worth County 80, Schuyler County 12
Polo 17, Maysville 11
Trenton 57, Princeton 28
Platte Valley 54, Nodaway Valley 26
SW Livingston 90, DeKalb 40
East Atchison 48 South Holt 0
Rock Port 72, Concordia 34
Kansas
Atchison 47, Highland Park 36
Centralia 31, Troy 12
MHMA 35, Oskaloosa 8
Sabetha 42, Riverside 0
