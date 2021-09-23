Lafayette @ Central
Benton @ Savannah
Cameron @ Maryville
St. Pius X @ Chillicothe
North Platte @ Mid-Buchanan
East Buchanan @ West Platte
Hamilton @ Lathrop
Lawson @ Plattsburg
Putnam County @ Princeton
Trenton @ Milan
South Harrison @ Polo
Gallatin @ Maysville
Bishop LeBlond @ Archie
North Andrew @ SJ Christian
Stanberry @ Pattonsburg
Worth County @ King City
Albany @ Platte Valley
Stewartsville-osborn @ SW Livingston
Dekalb @ South Holt
East Atchison @ Rock Port
Mound City @ Nodaway Valley
Kansas
Troy @ Pleasanton
Harmon @ Atchison
Riverside @ St. Mary's
Republic County @ Maur Hill
ACCHS @ Nemaha Central
