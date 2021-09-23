Placeholder football

Lafayette @ Central

Benton @ Savannah

Cameron @ Maryville

St. Pius X @ Chillicothe

North Platte @ Mid-Buchanan

East Buchanan @ West Platte

Hamilton @ Lathrop

Lawson @ Plattsburg

Putnam County @ Princeton

Trenton @ Milan

South Harrison @ Polo

Gallatin @ Maysville

Bishop LeBlond @ Archie

North Andrew @ SJ Christian

Stanberry @ Pattonsburg

Worth County @ King City

Albany @ Platte Valley

Stewartsville-osborn @ SW Livingston

Dekalb @ South Holt

East Atchison @ Rock Port

Mound City @ Nodaway Valley

Kansas

Troy @ Pleasanton

Harmon @ Atchison

Riverside @ St. Mary's

Republic County @ Maur Hill

ACCHS @ Nemaha Central

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

