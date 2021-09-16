Blue Valley Northwest @ Central
Savannah @ Lafayette
St. Pius X @ Maryville
Chillicothe @ Cameron
Lathrop @ Mid-Buchanan
Hamilton @ East Buchanan
West Platte @ Lawson
Plattsburg @ North Platte
Milan @ Princeton
Maysville @ South Harrison
Gallatin @ Polo
Putnam County @ Trenton
Bishop LeBlond @ SJ Christian
Northland Christian @ North Andrew
Osceola @ Stanberry
King City @ Pattonsburg
Albany @ Worth County
Sw Livingston @ Mound City
Platte Valley @ South Holt
East Atchison @ Dekalb
Rock Port @ Nodaway Valley
Stewartsville-Osborn @ Keytesville
Troy @ Wabaunsee
Wyandotte @ Atchison
Hiawatha @ Riverside
Maur Hill @ Pleasant Ridge
Mclouth @ ACCHS
Saturday, 11 a.m.
Benton @ KC Central
