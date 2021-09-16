Placeholder football

American football ball on background

 artisteer

Blue Valley Northwest @ Central

Savannah @ Lafayette

St. Pius X @ Maryville

Chillicothe @ Cameron

Lathrop @ Mid-Buchanan

Hamilton @ East Buchanan

West Platte @ Lawson

Plattsburg @ North Platte

Milan @ Princeton

Maysville @ South Harrison

Gallatin @ Polo

Putnam County @ Trenton

Bishop LeBlond @ SJ Christian

Northland Christian @ North Andrew

Osceola @ Stanberry

King City @ Pattonsburg

Albany @ Worth County

Sw Livingston @ Mound City

Platte Valley @ South Holt

East Atchison @ Dekalb

Rock Port @ Nodaway Valley

Stewartsville-Osborn @ Keytesville

Troy @ Wabaunsee

Wyandotte @ Atchison

Hiawatha @ Riverside

Maur Hill @ Pleasant Ridge

Mclouth @ ACCHS

Saturday, 11 a.m.

Benton @ KC Central

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.