11-Man
Lafayette @ Maryville
Benton @ Chillicothe
Savannah @ St. Pius X
Marshall @ Cameron
Mid-Buchanan @ West Platte
East Buchanan @ North Platte
Hamilton @ Lawson
Plattsburg @ Lathrop
Gallatin @ Princeton
Maysville @ Milan
Trenton @ South Harrison
Polo @ Putnam County
8-Man
Bishop LeBlond @ NW Hughesville
King City @ SJ Christian
North Andrew @ SW Livingston
Stanberry @ Worth County
Pattonsburg @ Albany
South Holt @ Nodaway Valley
East Atchison @ Platte Valley
Mound City @ Rock Port
Stewartsville-Osborn @ Dekalb
Kansas
Horton @ Troy
Atchison @ Washington
Maur Hill @ Riverside
ACCHS @ St. Mary's
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.