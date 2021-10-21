Sports Briefs

11-Man

Lafayette @ Maryville

Benton @ Chillicothe

Savannah @ St. Pius X

Marshall @ Cameron

Mid-Buchanan @ West Platte

East Buchanan @ North Platte

Hamilton @ Lawson

Plattsburg @ Lathrop

Gallatin @ Princeton

Maysville @ Milan

Trenton @ South Harrison

Polo @ Putnam County

8-Man

Bishop LeBlond @ NW Hughesville

King City @ SJ Christian

North Andrew @ SW Livingston

Stanberry @ Worth County

Pattonsburg @ Albany

South Holt @ Nodaway Valley

East Atchison @ Platte Valley

Mound City @ Rock Port

Stewartsville-Osborn @ Dekalb

Kansas

Horton @ Troy

Atchison @ Washington

Maur Hill @ Riverside

ACCHS @ St. Mary's

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.