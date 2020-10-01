Sports Briefs
Oak Park (1-3) @ Central (1-4)

Bishop LeBlond (1-4) at KC East Christian (2-2)

Chillicothe (0-5) @ Lafayette (2-2)

St. Joseph Christian (0-3) @ Marceline (4-1)

West Platte (2-3) @ Lathrop (0-3)

North PLatte (0-5) @ Lawson (2-2)

Princeton (2-2) @ Maysville (1-4)

Hamilton (3-2) @ Mid-Buchanan (5-0)

Gallatin (3-2) @ Milan (5-0)

Maryville (3-2) @ Odessa (5-0)

East Buchanan (4-0) @ Plattsburg (3-2)

Trenton (0-3) @ Polo (1-4)

South Harrison (4-1) @ Putnam County (1-4)

Cameron (3-2) @ Savannah (2-1)

Jasper (2-2) @ Braymer (0-4)

East Atchison (2-1) @ Mound City (5-0)

Stanberry (4-0) @ North Andrew (5-0)

Worth County (3-2) @ Orrick (4-1)

Rich Hill (3-2) @ Pattonsburg (3-2)

King City (2-3) @ Rock Port (3-2)

Albany (1-3) @ Schuyler County (1-4)

Stewartsville (1-4) @ South Holt (3-1)

Platte Valley (1-4) @ SW Livingston (4-1)

Turner (0-2) @ Atchison (1-3)

Atchison County (2-2) @ Maur Hill-Mount Academy (4-0)

Republic County (2-2) @ Riverside (3-1)

Jackson Heights (2-1) @ Troy (1-3)

