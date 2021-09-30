Central (1-4) @ Oak Park (1-4)
Maryville (2-3) @ Benton (1-4)
Lafayette (4-1) @ Chillicothe (3-2)
Savannah (2-3) @ Cameron (1-4)
Mid-Buchanan (5-0) @ Hamilton (4-1)
Plattsburg (1-4) @ East Buchanan (5-0)
Lawson (1-4) @ North Platte (0-5)
Lathrop (0-5) @ West Platte (4-1)
Maysville (1-4) @ Princeton (0-5)
Milan (2-3) @ Gallatin (3-2)
Putnam County (2-3) @ South Harrison (2-3)
Polo (4-1) @ Trenton (3-2)
8-Man
KC East Christian (4-1) @ Bishop LeBlond (4-1)
SJ Christian (0-5) @ Knox County (3-2)
North Andrew (3-2) @ Stanberry (4-0)
Rock Port (4-1) @ King City (3-2)
Schuyler County (0-5) @ Albany (2-3)
Orrick (4-0) @ Worth County (5-0)
Pattonsburg (1-4) @ Rich Hill (2-3)
SW Livingston (2-3) @ Platte Valley (3-2)
South Holt (3-2) @ Stewartsville-Osborn (1-3)
Mound City (3-2) @ East Atchison (5-0)
Nodaway Valley (1-4) @ Dekalb (0-5)
Kansas
Troy (3-1) @ Jackson Heights (2-2)
Atchison (3-1) @ Turner (1-3)
Riverside (0-4) @ Republic County (2-1)
Maur Hill (2-2) @ ACCHS (3-1)
