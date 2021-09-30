Placeholder Countdown To Kickoff
Photo illustration | News-Press NOW

Central (1-4) @ Oak Park (1-4)

Maryville (2-3) @ Benton (1-4)

Lafayette (4-1) @ Chillicothe (3-2)

Savannah (2-3) @ Cameron (1-4)

Mid-Buchanan (5-0) @ Hamilton (4-1)

Plattsburg (1-4) @ East Buchanan (5-0)

Lawson (1-4) @ North Platte (0-5)

Lathrop (0-5) @ West Platte (4-1)

Maysville (1-4) @ Princeton (0-5)

Milan (2-3) @ Gallatin (3-2)

Putnam County (2-3) @ South Harrison (2-3)

Polo (4-1) @ Trenton (3-2)

8-Man

KC East Christian (4-1) @ Bishop LeBlond (4-1)

SJ Christian (0-5) @ Knox County (3-2)

North Andrew (3-2) @ Stanberry (4-0)

Rock Port (4-1) @ King City (3-2)

Schuyler County (0-5) @ Albany (2-3)

Orrick (4-0) @ Worth County (5-0)

Pattonsburg (1-4) @ Rich Hill (2-3)

SW Livingston (2-3) @ Platte Valley (3-2)

South Holt (3-2) @ Stewartsville-Osborn (1-3)

Mound City (3-2) @ East Atchison (5-0)

Nodaway Valley (1-4) @ Dekalb (0-5)

Kansas

Troy (3-1) @ Jackson Heights (2-2)

Atchison (3-1) @ Turner (1-3)

Riverside (0-4) @ Republic County (2-1)

Maur Hill (2-2) @ ACCHS (3-1)

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.