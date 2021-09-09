Placeholder football

Week 3

11-man

Central @ Belton

Lafayette @ Benton

Maryville @ Chillicothe

Cameron @ St. Pius X

Kirksville @ Savannah

Lawson @ Mid-Buchanan

Lathrop @ East Buchanan

North Platte @ Hamilton

West Platte @ Plattsburg

Princeton @ Trenton

South Harrison @ Gallatin

Polo @ Maysville

 8-man

Doniphan West @ Bishop LeBlond

SJ Christian @ Santa Fe

Pattonsburg @ North Andrew

Stanberry @ King City

Mound City @ Albany

Worth County @ Schuyler County

Dekalb @ SW Livingston

South Holt @ East Atchison

Rock Port @ Stewartsville-osborn

Nodaway Valley @ Platte Valley

Kansas

Centralia @ Troy

Atchison @ Topeka Highland Park

Sabetha @ Riverside

Oskaloosa @ Maur Hill

Pleasant Ridge @ ACCHS

