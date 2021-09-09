Week 3
11-man
Central @ Belton
Lafayette @ Benton
Maryville @ Chillicothe
Cameron @ St. Pius X
Kirksville @ Savannah
Lawson @ Mid-Buchanan
Lathrop @ East Buchanan
North Platte @ Hamilton
West Platte @ Plattsburg
Princeton @ Trenton
South Harrison @ Gallatin
Polo @ Maysville
8-man
Doniphan West @ Bishop LeBlond
SJ Christian @ Santa Fe
Pattonsburg @ North Andrew
Stanberry @ King City
Mound City @ Albany
Worth County @ Schuyler County
Dekalb @ SW Livingston
South Holt @ East Atchison
Rock Port @ Stewartsville-osborn
Nodaway Valley @ Platte Valley
Kansas
Centralia @ Troy
Atchison @ Topeka Highland Park
Sabetha @ Riverside
Oskaloosa @ Maur Hill
Pleasant Ridge @ ACCHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.