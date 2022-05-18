High school district scoreboard: Tuesday, May 17 Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW Brandon Zenner Author email May 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DISTRICT BASEBALLCLASS 4 DISTRICT 16@ Phil WelchSEMIFINALSNo. 1 Savannah 11, No. 5 Cameron 1No. 2 Maryville 10, No. 3 Chillicothe 0CHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.CLASS 4 DISTRICT 15@ Excelsior SpringsSEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 St. Pius X 18, No. 4 Guadalupe 0No. 3 Excelsior Springs 7, No. 2 Benton 3CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16@ CarrolltonCHAMPIONSHIPTuesdayNo. 1 Carrollton 4, No. 3 Gallatin 2CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15@ HigginsvilleCHAMPIONSHIPTuesdayNo. 1 Lawson 5, No. 3 Lathrop 0CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16@ MaysvilleCHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Maysville vs. No. 2 East Atchison, 5:30 p.m.CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15@ PlattsburgCHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 4 Mid-Buchanan, 5 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16@ RavenwoodCHAMPIONSHIPWednesdayNo. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Christian, 5 p.m.CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15@ EaglevilleSEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 Princeton vs. No. 4 North HarrisonNo. 2 King City vs. No. 3 Gilman CityDISTRICT SOCCERCLASS 2 DISTRICT 8@ ChillicotheSEMIFINALSNo. 1 St. Pius X 3, No. 4 Benton 0No. 2 Maryville vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 5 p.m. WednesdayCLASS 1 DISTRICT 8@ Mid-BuchananSEMIFINALSTuesdayNo. 1 Bishop LeBlond 8, No. 4 Guadalupe 0No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 9, No. 3 Cristo Rey 0CHAMPIONSHIPThursdayNo. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m. Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Brandon Zenner Author email Follow Brandon Zenner Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +3 Sports Welter's four goals lead to 8-0 victory for LeBlond in district semifinals High School High school district scoreboard: Monday, May 16 +6 High School Mid-Buchanan, Plattsburg clinch spots in Class 2 District 15 title game Sports LeBlond keeps pace at state golf; Schoeberl tied for lead after first round 1:23 Partly Cloudy Wednesday 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
