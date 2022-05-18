Sports Briefs

DISTRICT BASEBALL

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

@ Phil Welch


SEMIFINALS

No. 1 Savannah 11, No. 5 Cameron 1

No. 2 Maryville 10, No. 3 Chillicothe 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Savannah vs. No. 2 Maryville, 6 p.m.

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 15

@ Excelsior Springs

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pius X 18, No. 4 Guadalupe 0

No. 3 Excelsior Springs 7, No. 2 Benton 3

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

@ Carrollton

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday

No. 1 Carrollton 4, No. 3 Gallatin 2

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

@ Higginsville

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tuesday

No. 1 Lawson 5, No. 3 Lathrop 0

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

@ Maysville

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Maysville vs. No. 2 East Atchison, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

@ Plattsburg

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 4 Mid-Buchanan, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

@ Ravenwood

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday

No. 1 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 St. Joseph Christian, 5 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

@ Eagleville

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Princeton vs. No. 4 North Harrison

No. 2 King City vs. No. 3 Gilman City

DISTRICT SOCCER

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 8

@ Chillicothe

SEMIFINALS

No. 1 St. Pius X 3, No. 4 Benton 0

No. 2 Maryville vs. No. 3 Chillicothe, 5 p.m. Wednesday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 8

@ Mid-Buchanan

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 8, No. 4 Guadalupe 0

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 9, No. 3 Cristo Rey 0

CHAMPIONSHIP

Thursday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 2 Mid-Buchanan, 6 p.m.

