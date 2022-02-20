BASKETBALL DISTRICTS
BOYS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 3 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Central at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Park Hill South at No. 4 Oak Park
No. 7 Liberty North at No. 2 Liberty
No. 6 Park Hill at No. 3 North Kansas City
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Friday, March 4
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Lafayette – BYE
No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron
No. 2 Benton — BYE
No. 3 Chillicothe vs. No. 6 Savannah
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday, March 4
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 6 p.m. Monday at host sites
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 5 Brookfield at No. 4 Hamilton
No. 7 Trenton at No. 2 Carrollton
No. 6 South Harrison at No. 3 Marceline
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Saturday
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE
No. 5 East Buchanan 40, No. 4 Lawson 30
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 85, No. 7 Frontier 19
No. 3 Lathrop 58, No. 6 Cristo Rey 41
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 East Buchanan, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Lathrop 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 3 Albany vs. No. 6 King City, 5 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 West Platte — BYE
No. 4 Maysville vs. No. 5 North Platte, 7:30 p.m.
No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 7 Stewartsville, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Gallatin vs. No. 6 Polo, 6 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thursday
CHAMPIONSHIP
1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Mound City — BYE
No. 5 Rock Port 55, No. 4 NE Nodaway 54
No. 2 Platte Valley 52, No. 7 North Nodaway 17
No. 3 Worth County 53, No. 6 South Holt 42
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 Mound City vs. No. 4 Rock Port, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 Worth County, 7:15 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Stanberry — BYE
No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Winston vs. No. 7 Union Star, 6 p.m.
No. 3 SJ Christian vs. No. 6 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
8 p.m. Friday
===========
GIRLS
CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8
Host = Park Hill
QUARTERFINALS
*All games 1 p.m. Saturday at host sites
No. 8 Oak Park at No. 1 Staley
No. 5 Liberty North at No. 4 Park Hill
No. 7 North Kansas City at No. 2 Central
No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Park Hill South
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28
CHAMPIONSHIP
7 p.m. Thursday, March 3
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
Host = Benton
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Saturday
No. 1 Benton – BYE
No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron
No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE
No. 3 Lafayette vs. No. 6 Savannah
SEMIFINALS
5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday, March 3
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Host = Milan
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Milan — BYE
No. 4 South Harrison 44, No. 5 Marceline 33
No. 2 Carrollton 50, No. 7 Hamilton 16
No. 3 Trenton 59, No. 6 Brookfield 27
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 Milan vs. No. 4 South Harrison, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Trenton, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15
Host = Lawson
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE
No. 4 Lawson 50, No. 5 Cristo Rey 18
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE
No. 3 Lathrop — BYE
SEMIFINALS
Monday
No. 1 East Buchanan vs. No. 4 Lawson, 5:30 p.m.
No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Lathrop, 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Host = North Andrew
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE
No. 4 East Atchison 48, No. 5 King City 40
No. 2 North Andrew — BYE
No. 3 Nodaway Valley 66, No. 6 Albany 24
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 4 East Atchison, 5 p.m.
No. 2 North Andrew, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 7 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Thursday
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Host = Gallatin
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 North Platte — BYE
No. 4 Plattsburg 41, No. 5 Maysville 36
No. 2 Polo 52, No. 7 Gallatin 36
No. 3 West Platte 55, No. 6 Stewartsville 24
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 North Platte vs. No. 4 Plattsburg, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Polo vs. No. 3 West Platte, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Host = Mound City
QUARTERFINALS
All games played Monday
No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE
No. 4 Mound City vs. No. 5 Rock Port, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 South Holt vs. No. 7 NE Nodaway, 5:45 p.m.
No. 3 North Nodaway vs. No. 6 Worth County, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Wednesday
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
Host = SJ Christian
QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE
No. 4 Pattonsburg 52, No. 5 Winston 46
No. 2 Stanberry — BYE
No. 3 DeKalb 66, No. 6 Union Star 42
SEMIFINALS
Tuesday
No. 1 SJ Christian vs. No. 4 Pattonsburg, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Stanberry vs. No. 3 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP
6 p.m. Friday
