Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL DISTRICTS

BOYS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 3 p.m. Saturday at host sites

No. 8 Central at No. 1 Staley

No. 5 Park Hill South at No. 4 Oak Park

No. 7 Liberty North at No. 2 Liberty

No. 6 Park Hill at No. 3 North Kansas City

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. Friday, March 4

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Lafayette – BYE

No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron

No. 2 Benton — BYE

No. 3 Chillicothe vs. No. 6 Savannah

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 1

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday, March 4

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 6 p.m. Monday at host sites

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 5 Brookfield at No. 4 Hamilton

No. 7 Trenton at No. 2 Carrollton

No. 6 South Harrison at No. 3 Marceline

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 St. Pius X — BYE

No. 5 East Buchanan 40, No. 4 Lawson 30

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan 85, No. 7 Frontier 19

No. 3 Lathrop 58, No. 6 Cristo Rey 41

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 St. Pius X vs. No. 4 East Buchanan, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Lathrop 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison vs. No. 5 Nodaway Valley, 7 p.m.

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 3 Albany vs. No. 6 King City, 5 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 West Platte — BYE

No. 4 Maysville vs. No. 5 North Platte, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Plattsburg vs. No. 7 Stewartsville, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Gallatin vs. No. 6 Polo, 6 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Thursday

CHAMPIONSHIP

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Mound City — BYE

No. 5 Rock Port 55, No. 4 NE Nodaway 54

No. 2 Platte Valley 52, No. 7 North Nodaway 17

No. 3 Worth County 53, No. 6 South Holt 42

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Mound City vs. No. 4 Rock Port, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Platte Valley vs. No. 3 Worth County, 7:15 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Stanberry — BYE

No. 4 Pattonsburg vs. No. 5 Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Winston vs. No. 7 Union Star, 6 p.m.

No. 3 SJ Christian vs. No. 6 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

8 p.m. Friday

===========

GIRLS

CLASS 6 DISTRICT 8

Host = Park Hill

QUARTERFINALS

*All games 1 p.m. Saturday at host sites

No. 8 Oak Park at No. 1 Staley

No. 5 Liberty North at No. 4 Park Hill

No. 7 North Kansas City at No. 2 Central

No. 6 Liberty at No. 3 Park Hill South

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28

CHAMPIONSHIP

7 p.m. Thursday, March 3

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

Host = Benton

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Saturday

No. 1 Benton – BYE

No. 4 Maryville vs. No. 5 Cameron

No. 2 Chillicothe — BYE

No. 3 Lafayette vs. No. 6 Savannah

SEMIFINALS

5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday, March 3

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Host = Milan

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Milan — BYE

No. 4 South Harrison 44, No. 5 Marceline 33

No. 2 Carrollton 50, No. 7 Hamilton 16

No. 3 Trenton 59, No. 6 Brookfield 27

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Milan vs. No. 4 South Harrison, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Carrollton vs. No. 3 Trenton, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 15

Host = Lawson

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 East Buchanan — BYE

No. 4 Lawson 50, No. 5 Cristo Rey 18

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan — BYE

No. 3 Lathrop — BYE

SEMIFINALS

Monday

No. 1 East Buchanan vs. No. 4 Lawson, 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mid-Buchanan vs. No. 3 Lathrop, 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Host = North Andrew

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond — BYE

No. 4 East Atchison 48, No. 5 King City 40

No. 2 North Andrew — BYE

No. 3 Nodaway Valley 66, No. 6 Albany 24

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 Bishop LeBlond vs. No. 4 East Atchison, 5 p.m.

No. 2 North Andrew, No. 3 Nodaway Valley 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Thursday

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Host = Gallatin

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 North Platte — BYE

No. 4 Plattsburg 41, No. 5 Maysville 36

No. 2 Polo 52, No. 7 Gallatin 36

No. 3 West Platte 55, No. 6 Stewartsville 24

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 North Platte vs. No. 4 Plattsburg, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Polo vs. No. 3 West Platte, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

Host = Mound City

QUARTERFINALS

All games played Monday

No. 1 Platte Valley — BYE

No. 4 Mound City vs. No. 5 Rock Port, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 South Holt vs. No. 7 NE Nodaway, 5:45 p.m.

No. 3 North Nodaway vs. No. 6 Worth County, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

6 p.m., 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

Host = SJ Christian

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 SJ Christian — BYE

No. 4 Pattonsburg 52, No. 5 Winston 46

No. 2 Stanberry — BYE

No. 3 DeKalb 66, No. 6 Union Star 42

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday

No. 1 SJ Christian vs. No. 4 Pattonsburg, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Stanberry vs. No. 3 DeKalb, 7:30 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP

6 p.m. Friday

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

