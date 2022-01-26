Scoring 1,000 points is a goal Bishop LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera said she’s hoped to accomplish for her entire high school career.
Going into Monday’s game against Ewing Marion Kauffman at the Richmond Winter Classic, Herrera needed 20 points to reach the milestone.
“You never really know how many points you’re going to score, you never know how you’re going to play,” Herrera said. “Going in, I was hoping I would get 20, but I was also trying to be a team player.”
With time winding down in the game, and Herrera sitting at 18 points on the night, she needed just one more bucket to get to 1,000. On one of the final plays, Herrera said she saw her opportunity.
“I had a back cut, and it was wide open, and I was just trying my best not to miss it,” Herrera said. “It was just a really easy lay up, and the buzzer sounded, and we had a big banner, it was just really awesome.”
With the bucket, Herrera finally hit the milestone she said she’d been hoping to reach since her freshman year. As the season winds down, Herrera said she hopes to carry the momentum into a playoff push for the Eagles.
After Herrera reached the milestone, LeBlond head coach Jackie Ziesel said it’s the culmination of all the work Herrera has put in over the last few years.
“It takes some four years, some a couple years, but no matter what, it’s just a grand accomplishment that everyone loves to acknowledge,” Ziesel said. “I think she realized that achieving that makes it even better knowing how far she’s come and how hard she’s worked.”
This season is Herrera’s first at LeBlond after transferring from Benton ahead of her senior year. Herrera said she’s caught on quickly with her new teammates, as they’ve gotten out to a 16-3 start and reached a No. 5 ranking in the state for Class 2.
“I think our chemistry and how we work together sets us aside from other teams in Missouri,” Herrera said. “We just always know how to lift each other up. If someone’s hot, get them the ball, and if someone’s off, how can you contribute in other ways to help the team win?”
Since joining the team, Ziesel said Herrera has brought leadership and energy to the court.
“She’s constantly in the gym working hard to get better,” Ziesel said. “I think it provides, not only vocal leadership, but talent, as well, because she’s working on developing the underclassmen to get better… That just means a lot for a person to do that for your program coming in for the first year.”
Last season, Herrera was a key player for Benton in their run to the State Final Four. At the same time, LeBlond made it all the way to the State Quarterfinals.
As the Eagles look to improve on that finish this season, Ziesel said Herrera’s experience will benefit the team as they make a push for State.
“Her mentality of wanting to finish her senior year strong is only going to motivate the rest of the team, as well,” Ziesel said. “That’s been our goal the whole season, but it’s not going to be easy.”
As the Eagles get into a tough final stretch of their schedule, Herrera said they will use the tough tests during the season and learn from them as they look to make a run to State.
“I just think we have a really, really good shot to go to State, and I think they know that, too,” Herrera said. “We’re trying not to let any losses that we have this season determine how we play or do down the road.”
