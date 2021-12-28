Bishop LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera accounted for over half of her team’s offensive scoring output, propelling the Golden Eagles to a 45-27 victory over North Andrew on Tuesday at Grace Gymnasium in the semifinals of the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament.
It was a peculiar start to the game, as the two team’s had uncharacteristically low first quarter totals. Entering the second, North Andrew (4-2) led LeBlond (10-1) 5-3.
Thankfully for the Eagles, Herrera was able to consistently score when the rest of the team was missing the mark from range. She was responsible for 19 of the team’s 23 first half points, and the primary reason why they led the Cardinals 21-12 entering the locker room.
“I didn’t even know I had 27 (in the game), when I’m playing my overall goal is to make sure everybody contributes and works together to get the win,” Herrera said.
With junior Shae Lewis not playing and senior Sloan Lewis in foul trouble early on, Herrera says it was a mental challenge for the team to maintain composure.
“It was a lot to not have Shae, and when Sloan gets those fouls early you want to break down and freak out,” she said. “But then I remember we have so many more teammates who can contribute. So we knew we weren’t going to stay down and we’d be alright.”
The second half saw the surrounding roster come back into form offensively, while continuing to play the same lockdown defense from the first half. The team scored 16 points in the third quarter, highlighted by a pair of 3s from Katie Beam and Kayla Beam, and they led the Cardinals 39-20 entering the final quarter.
North Andrew coach Craig Walker says his team just didn’t shoot well enough to stay in the game.
“LeBlond’s a really good team. We got off to a decent start, but the pressure got to us a little bit and we just didn’t make our shots today,” he said. “Then the lead kind of got away from us. I’m proud of our girls, we keep working and we’ll get better.”
After experiencing their first loss of the season against an aggressive Park Hill team at the 12 Courts of Christmas last week, LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel wanted to see her team rebound against a similarly feisty Cardinals defense. She says the results were mixed.
“We’re still kind of in a rut and trying to find our rhythm again,” Ziesel said. “They did a good job defensively and got in our grill, but that’s only gonna make us better.”
The Eagles advance to play Plattsburg in the Holiday Tournament’s championship at 7 p.m., while the Cardinals will compete for third place at 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburg girls 35,
Savannah 22
The Tigers smothered the Savages offense in the first semifinal game of the night, trailing after one quarter but allowing just 11 points through the final three periods en route to qualifying for the tournament’s championship.
Senior Savannah Bingham led the Tigers with 18 points.
Leading by just three points entering the locker room, the team outscored the Savages 18-2 in the third to take a commanding lead.
“We wanted to go one possession at a time, a stop and a score and a stop and a score,” Tigers coach Chris Hodge said. “The good thing about getting those stops is we got some runouts, some easy baskets in transition and that always makes it easier.”
