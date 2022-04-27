Missouri Western softball picked up a doubleheader sweep over Missouri Southern in dramatic fashion Wednesday afternoon in the Griffons’ final home series of the season.
The pair of wins is Western’s (23-20) second-straight doubleheader sweep.
Senior Sydni Hawkins was the hero for the Griffons, as the reigning MIAA Player of the Year led off the final inning of Game 2 by sending an 0-1 pitch over the centerfield wall for a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh, giving Western the victory.
“They had been throwing me outside all day, so I just needed to time it up right and be able to hit it,” Hawkins said. “Our coaches were just saying, ‘Get on base, get a base hit,’ so that’s what I was focusing on, and sometimes it just works out.”
Hawkins would not have needed to step to the plate in the bottom of the seventh if it weren’t for a Missouri Southern comeback in the final two innings.
The Griffons led, 4-0, through five innings, when Southern cut the deficit to two in the sixth and tied it in the seventh with a two-out solo home run from freshman Abby DeSanto.
Going into the bottom of the seventh, Western head coach Joe Yegge said he told his team to be aggressive at the plate.
“The message was, ‘She’s not overpowering anything, so get up there with an attitude and barrel the ball,’” Yegge said. “We just know, with the pitching we were going to see today, that they weren’t going to over-dominate us, so we just had to stay the course.”
The Griffons took Game 1 of the day by coming from behind after giving up two runs on an error in the top of the first. Western brought in two runs on sacrifice flies and one on a fielder’s choice to take the lead and leaned on pitcher Sydney Rader in the later innings to take them to victory.
“We just gotta lock things up on defense a little bit, that should’ve been a 3-0 game,” Yegge said. “We’re not a score early and fast type team, but we can get down to it when we need to.”
After Wednesday’s action, the Griffons sit in the No. 4 spot in the MIAA standings. With two road series awaiting them this weekend, Hawkins said the Griffons’ goal is simple.
“We’re trying to sweep all four games,” Hawkins said. “We need to put our hitting, our defense and our pitching together to be able to do it.”
Western will travel to Jefferson City for a doubleheader with Lincoln on Friday before wrapping up the regular season with a doubleheader in Warrensburg against Central Missouri on Saturday.
