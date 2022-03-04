KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-point deficit with 15 minutes to play didn’t deter a youthful Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team Friday.
Powered by 26 points from second-year freshman Molly Hartnett, the sixth-seeded Bearcats rallied to get within one score of No. 3 Nebraska-Kearney in the final minutes of the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals at Municipal Auditorium. A slow start proved to be too big of a deficit in a season-ending 52-47 loss.
“I’m proud of our team, what they’ve done this season and for our program,” Northwest coach Austin Meyer said. “These seniors helped take the program to a level it hasn’t been at in a while. … Two points in the first quarter probably isn’t gonna get it done.”
The Bearcats (17-12) scored just two points in the first quarter, going the first 8:31 without a point as the deficit reached 17-2 early in the second.
Hartnett scored nine points in the second quarter to chip away at some of the deficit and go into the half down 26-13.
“As bad as we were playing offensively, we weren’t out of the game,” Meyer said. “We hung around just enough.”
UNK forward Brooke Carlson hit a turnaround jumper with 5:41 to play in the third, extending the lead to 37-18, the biggest of the game. A 9-3 run was the Bearcat answer, only to still trail by 17 going to the fourth.
Northwest opened the final quarter on an 11-0 run and didn’t allow a made basketball until the final minute. Harnett made three shots in the paint in a three-minute span, the final giving her 24 points and cutting the deficit to 47-44 with 47 seconds left.
“I’m just always willing to step up. My teammates have trust in me to give me the ball and get me shots,” Hartnett said. “I’m willing to do whatever for this team.”
After only scoring on free throws the first nine-plus minutes, UNK’s Haley Simental sank a layup with 22 seconds left to increase the lead to five. Hartnett made another layup to get within three, but UNK made free throws to ice the game.
Hartnett finished 10 of 20 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Evelyn Vazquez was second on the team with six points.
Trinity Law led UNK with 10 points, though five Lopers finished with seven-plus points.
Nebraska-Kearney advances to face No. 2 Fort Hays State in Saturday’s semis.
