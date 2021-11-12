HAMILTON, Mo. — Hamilton won their second straight district title with a 42-8 victory over Gallatin on Friday at Alumni Field, riding a dominant defensive performance to earn first-year coach Andrew Lloyd’s some hardware early in his Hornets tenure.
“I love Coach Lloyd,” quarterback Tucker Ross said. “He’s definitely brought a different atmosphere here to Penney, he’s really hard on us but he’s made leadership our number one priority.”
After a trio of frustrating regular season losses to East Buchanan, Mid-Buchanan and West Platte, Lloyd has been proud of how Hamilton (9-3) has performed in the postseason, capping the Class 1 District 7 tournament in dominant fashion.
“After that West Platte loss that broke our heart, we had two choices,” Lloyd said. “Sulk and feel bad that a few games in the KCI didn’t go the way we wanted, or come together as a team and address the issues and take the next step.”
The Hornets got off to a hot start, forcing an early punt from Gallatin (9-3) before Ross ran a quarterback keeper 68 yards down to the 1-yard line, finishing the drive with a run by senior Corbin Henderson to take a 7-0 lead.
Bulldogs senior Jagger Gray fumbled on the next drive, and the Hornets drove down the field with their ground attack. Senior Ty Speer scored on a 4-yard option pitch to jump out to 14-0 before the first quarter was even half over.
The struggles didn’t let up for the Bulldogs, who continued to falter offensively. They scored their first and only score of the game in the fourth quarter, when the Hornets had already pulled their starters.
Lloyd says the team’s inspired defensive effort was due to the discipline of his players, with a little assist from the weather.
“(Gallatin is) a team that throws the ball a lot, so when it’s 20 degrees and windy, it’s not gonna be easy to throw the ball,” Lloyd said. “But our guys flat got after it. (They) aligned correctly, did their jobs, were assignment sound, but they did it with the passion and violence that comes when you’re playing a rival from 12 miles up the road in a district championship.”
Hamilton ran the ball well all game, to the surprise of no one familiar with this year’s Hornets team. Ross gave credit to the team’s blockers when detailing the team’s success on the ground.
“I gotta give it up to my offensive line and especially my wide receivers,” he said. “They blocked their tails off and that’s how us backs get touchdowns.”
After the two teams traded fumbles on the Bulldogs goal line on consecutive plays, Ross was able to repay his receivers by hitting junior Jared Potts on a 20-yard touchdown pass that gave the Hornets a 28-0 lead going into the half.
Ross also scored on touchdown runs of 25 and 43 yards in the third quarter.
Bulldogs coach Patrick Treece spoke on the challenges Hamilton has posed for them this season.
“They’re very fundamentally sound, they’re a well coach football team. They’re always prepared on both sides of the ball,” Treece said. “This is a tough place to play with a lot of tradition, they just got the better of us tonight in all facets of the game.”
Their quarterfinal opponent won’t be decided until East Buchanan and University Academy Charter play the Class 1 District 8 championship Saturday, but Lloyd is up for whichever matchup comes their way.
“That game against East Buch might have been a playoff preview, and we’d love another shot at them and go back to Gower,” he said.
“But if that doesn’t work out we’d love for UAC to come here.”
