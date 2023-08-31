Missouri Western Football

Missouri Western football players listen to their coaches on the sideline during a MIAA football game against Central Missouri at Spratt Stadium.

 Calvin Silvers | News-Press NOW

Last week, the arrival of football entered the city limits of St. Joseph, as high school football officially kicked off Week 1 with great competition. On Thursday, more football found its footing in the city as Missouri Western kicked off the 2023 MIAA season at Spratt Stadium against Central Missouri.

The Griffons found themselves down 38-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. They would fight valiantly with two fourth quarter touchdowns but would ultimately lose 45-38 to fall to 0-1 on the young season.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

