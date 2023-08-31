Last week, the arrival of football entered the city limits of St. Joseph, as high school football officially kicked off Week 1 with great competition. On Thursday, more football found its footing in the city as Missouri Western kicked off the 2023 MIAA season at Spratt Stadium against Central Missouri.
The Griffons found themselves down 38-24 at the start of the fourth quarter. They would fight valiantly with two fourth quarter touchdowns but would ultimately lose 45-38 to fall to 0-1 on the young season.
Both teams were stagnant on their opening drives, both resulting in punts. As Western began their second drive, Jonas Bennett would fumble on Western’s 17 yard line, allowing the Mules to recover. They would only need three plays as running back Marcellous Hawkins rushed up the middle for a 6-yard touchdown to put UCM up 7-0.
The Griffons would answer back with a nine play, 83-yard drive as Hawaii transfer quarterback Armani Edden led the team down the field, capping it off with a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Jared Scott to tie the game.
The first quarter would come to an end after the Mules put together their own long drive, and would end up with a 26-yard field goal to go up 10-7.
After back-and-forth scoring from the offenses, they would go quiet for a majority of the second quarter until about seven minutes remaining. Central Missouri would extend their lead to 17-7 after quarterback Zach Zebrowski found Zion Perry for a 22-yard touchdown grab.
Making a switch at quarterback for the time being, Regan Jones entered the contest for Western and orchestrated a six play, 58-yard touchdown drive that was finished off with a pass to Bennett on a slant to cut the lead down 17-14.
The game looked to be heading for a 17-14 halftime score before the Mules ruined those plans with a quick 47-second drive that went 33 yards. Zebrowski would find Michael Fitzgerald, who leaped over two Griffon defenders, to extend the lead to 24-14.
However, the Griffons would have a 56-yard kick return after a squib kick, and Cody Watson would connect from 29-yards out. The Griffons would trail 24-17 heading into halftime.
The offenses would experience another dry spell, but that was lifted with 6:54 remaining in the third as Zebrowski connected with Price Morgan for a 20-yard touchdown to go up 31-17. Western would never give up, as they went 58-yards in seven plays for a one-yard Seth Cromwell rushing touchdown.
The third quarter would end with a score of 31-24, and the Mules would strike first in the fourth quarter with a five yard touchdown pass to go up 38-24. The Griffons would score twice in a row to tie the game at 38, but a 58-yard touchdown pass to Arkell Smith would be the dagger to give UCM the 45-38 victory.
For Western, starting quarterback Edden would go 15 of 23 with one touchdown, two interceptions and 180 passing yards. Reagan Jones went 6 of 9 for 67 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Bennett led all Griffon receivers with 10 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Jared Scott led Western in rushing with nine carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
