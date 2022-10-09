Missouri Western dropped their fourth-consecutive game of the season on Saturday as they fell to No. 24 Nebraska-Kearney 39-18 at Spratt Stadium.
“It’s unacceptable for me, it’s unacceptable for this program. We’ve got to get things going,” head coach Matt Williamson said after the loss.
Saturday marked the third time since 2016 the Griffon football team has had a four-game losing streak or worse in a season.
“We can probably see some leaders step up,” junior linebacker Anthony Villenueva said. “I think we are kind of deep in the season. We are behind the 8-ball so we definitely want to make a change in this season.”
Saturday’s defeat was the second consecutive game the Griffons outgained their opponent offensively. They did so against Northwest Missouri State in their previous game and they followed that same pattern against Nebraska-Kearney. However, it’s been the inability to finish drives off with points that has played a role in the Griffons coming up small.
“If we continue to move the ball and have 400 yards of offense and not score any points or enough points, it doesn’t matter,” Williamson said.
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Traveon James had a career performance Saturday night against the Lopers. James tallied 169 yards on eight catches, and while it was the best individual performance of all the receivers, James still wanted to see his team put points on the scoreboard.
“I feel like we set so many goals for ourselves like getting first downs, completing third downs and all these other goals and the biggest goal at the end of the game is just the score in the box and I just feel like we need to emphasize it more in practice,” James said.
The Griffons will have more chances to flip the script on their season. They have five games remaining on their schedule, three of which are teams below them in the MIAA standings. Their next game is next Saturday against Northeastern State on the road in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.