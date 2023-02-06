It was a very successful previous week for the entirety of the Missouri Western basketball program, as both the men's and women's teams swept Washburn and Emporia State. While every win from here on out really plays a factor towards seeding for conference and national tournaments, the Griffon men needed these victories the most.
Missouri Western entered Feb. 1 competition against the Ichabods on a six-game losing streak, while Washburn was riding a five-game winning streak.
“The amount of adversity that these guys have faced in terms of injuries and illness and different rotations and never having more than six or seven guys to practice, they've been playing tough psychologically and physically all year,” head coach Will Martin said. “Being able to actually get a full practice in… I think that that was paramount for us.”
A week of full participation (for the most part) and high energy proved to be paramount for the Griffons, as they outlasted Washburn in overtime to get back in the win column with a 81-80 victory. It was also the return of Junior Will Eames, who broke his left hand at Northwest Missouri State on Jan. 7.
Eames would finish with 12 points, eight rebounds and an assist. While the Griffons missed the scoring output from the forward, there’s more he brings when he’s out on the court.
“From a qualitative standpoint, it's hard to replace a Will Eames and what he means to this team. We had, you know, guys probably stepping out of their role a little bit, trying to make up for what we lost with Will and being able to have him on the court,” Martin said. “Not only do you just get that energy and that aura back, just a level of mature toughness, someone who's been through the battles in this league.”
On. Feb 4, the Emporia State Hornets were in town, and they sat third in the MIAA standings. This time around, the Griffons did not need overtime, and won their second straight game, 65-60 to keep in contention for the MIAA tournament.
Julius Dixon had a dominant night, scoring a game and career-high 19 points shooting 8-of-16 from the field. Eames scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 34 minutes off the bench, and Taye Fields nearly secured his 4th double-double of the season, going off for nine points and 15 rebounds. He dished four assists as well.
“When you're down in the proverbial abyss and you've lost five or six straight and you can't have a practice because you only have five or six guys available each week, you're really forced to just hone in on your team in the moment to be present,” Martin said. “That's what we've done the last week, you know, we're not looking ahead to anybody other than our practice today.”
The regular season has six more contests, with four of those happening on the campus of Missouri Western. The men sit in the 11th spot in the MIAA, with the top 10 teams in the conference making the conference tournament.
Luckily for Western, they’re only one game behind eighth place, and will face three teams below them in the MIAA, and two teams that have one or two more conference wins. In simple terms, Western needs to pick up the majority of these last six games.
“We've got six games left, we told them before the Emporia game that we're treating this like an NBA finals series,” Martin said. “You know, we had seven games, you need to win four to win the series and give yourself a chance.”
