The Missouri Western football team opened the 2022 season with a dominant shutout victory over MIAA foe Central Oklahoma 35-0.
The Griffons have now won their last four games, carrying over the three-game win streak the team ended with in 2021.
Western made their presence felt early on the defensive side of the ball as they forced the Bronchos into two three-and-outs on Central Oklahoma’s first two possessions.
Central Oklahoma went into their quarterback depth in this game as they started the game with senior Stephon Brown and eventually brought in Sophomore Peyton Thompson. Neither quarterback had much luck against the Western defense in the first half. The Griffons held UCO to 37 total yards of offense and just three first downs.
Missouri Western’s offense dominated the time of possession by possessing the ball for almost 20 minutes of game time in the first half and almost 34 minutes for the whole game.
Western quarterback Reagan Jones had two touchdowns in the first quarter, one rushing touchdown from four yards out and one passing touchdown from eight yards out. Jones finished the game with three total touchdowns on 111 yards rushing and 171 yards passing.
Junior tight end Cam Grandy, who missed the 2021 season due to injury, provided for a boost to the passing attack for the Griffons. Grandy caught four passes for 42 yards in his return Thursday night.
Fellow Griffon tight end Tycen Gray also caught a touchdown in the first quarter.
In their shutout victory to start the season, defensive end C.J. Ravenell, defensive lineman Marvin Gant and Grant Finley each tallied a sack on the night
Thursday marked Missouri Western football’s first opening night victory since 2016. The Griffons will be back in action next Thursday on the road against Fort Hays State.
