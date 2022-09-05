Missouri Western women’s soccer got their first win of the season in dramatic fashion on Sunday, topping Augustana (South Dakota) 1-0.
It was a defensive showcase for a majority of the contest. Both teams had their opportunities to score, but both teams stood strong. Just when the game looked as if it was going to end in a 0-0 tie, Western’s super senior had different plans.
With under 10 seconds to play, senior forward Kaili Campbell -- with the ball near the touch line, scored the game-winning goal with five seconds remaining on the clock in the second period.
“You dream of those moments,” said Campbell. “It's like a buzzer beater in basketball. I don't know. it's just so good to finally get the dub for the team. I mean, it wasn't all just me, it was everyone. We all worked really hard till the last second.”
The game winning goal was Campbell’s first of the season and Western’s second goal of the year through four games.
“I think everyone played really well. Kaili didn’t know how much time was left. I don’t know if she looked up and saw that the keeper was kind of cheating that near post, but Kaili Campbell, she pulled it out. She’s our leading goal scorer for a reason that last two years,” said interim head coach Leah Stringer.
Griffon goalkeeper Keely Kroonenberg played a major part in the clean sheet victory. The sophomore Kroonenberg had eight saves on the day.
“Keely is very good for us. I told them before pre-game, I like shutouts. I think towards the end there, we got tired, but they were able to push it through and we got the dub,” said Stringer.
Western now enters conference play with a 1-2-1 record and plenty of matches left to be played. This year's team has their fair share of newcomers and underclassman, but that hasn’t shaken the confidence for Stringer. She says she still holds her team to a high standard.
“I've told them since preseason, on paper, we're really really good and we can be very big trouble for anyone in this conference if we come out and play the way we can play,” said Stringer.
The Griffons have two games left of their four-game homestand. They begin conference play with the 3-0-1 Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Friday at 7 p.m.
