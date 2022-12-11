The Missouri Western women’s basketball team welcomed the Fort Hays Tigers to MWSU Fieldhouse on Dec. 10, a rematch of last year's NCAA Central Region Championship.
In the rematch, the Tigers (7-3, 2-1 MIAA) came out on top in what was a teeter totter of a contest with the Griffons (7-4, 2-2 MIAA) by a score of 64-58.
“I just thought we had more opportunities to be more aggressive. I think, yes, we got into the paint about the average amount that we typically do,” Griffons head coach Candi Whitaker said. “But when you can't go the foul line, I just think that means we're not being aggressive enough. I think there were a lot of opportunities to attack that.”
Western was able to find some success down in the paint, despite being undersized in multiple positions compared to the Tigers. The total 40 points in the paint began early, with the Griffons attacking the lane early.
Fort Hays was able to find some rhythm from Megan Earney who hit two back-to-back three pointers in the first. Earney would not attempt a two-pointer in this contest, but ended with 12 total points.
The small run from Earney gave the Tigers a 16-12 lead after neither team was able to put points on the board for the first 2:15 of the quarter.
“Yeah, I felt like it just went back and forth. It was pretty streaky scoring wise,” freshman Cleao Murray said. “But we created offense for them I felt like with our defense at times, so that kept them in the game for sure.”
The second quarter teased the home crowd with a quick 6-0 run to retake the lead. The Griffons were able to maintain the lead for a majority of the quarter, thanks to Connie Clarke finding success down low.
On the night, Connie Clarke finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Despite a strong early showing, Western went into halftime down 27-25.
“Coach already told us that we started off tough and we had to be ready to face what was coming towards us,” Clarke said. “I think we did, like we responded well in respects, but we have to just close games out.”
As play resumed, Western seemed to respond well, sparking a 10-0 run to start the third quarter and taking an eight-point lead. It would be short lived, as Fort Hays responded with its own quick 6-0 run. The third quarter would end with the Griffons trailing 43-41.
The fourth quarter featured a 9-0 Fort Hays run around the six minute mark in the contest, but Murray kept the spark alive on the hardwood, scoring 10 points in the quarter. Murray led the team with a game-high, and career-high 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
“We'll continue to work on things and get better, but you know, really proud of our group,” Whitaker said. “You know, obviously I would have liked to win this game… it's a tough league and you have to be ready to go every night.”
Missouri Western heads to Topeka, Kansas, to take on the Ichabods of Washburn (4-4, 1-2 MIAA) on Saturday, Dec. 17.
