Sunday saw the best offensive performance so far from Missouri Western women’s soccer this season as they defeated Missouri Southern 2-0.
The source for the Griffons two goals came from sophomore transfer Elisabeth Pujado, who just so happens to be a former Missouri Southern Lion before coming to Western. For Pujado, it wasn’t a revenge game against her former. She was focused on getting a victory for her current team.
“I’m not on that team anymore, so I wanna focus on us and where I’m at now,” Pujado said. “I thought we played good in the second half. It wasn’t all me. It was definitely a team effort.”
Both teams went into halftime without having scored a goal until Pujado broke open the scoring with a goal on penalty kick in the 61st minute. She then added on with a goal in the 65th minute.
Interim head coach Leah Stringer said after the game she knew emotions were going to run high for Pujado heading into the contest and she wanted to make sure the sophomore had her chance to shine.
“I told her going in, ‘I’m going to give you your time,’ but I didn’t want her to play the whole 90,” Stringer said. “When she got that second goal and she was walking back, I said ‘you got about five minutes maybe to try and get a hat trick and I’m taking you out’ because I don’t want anyone to get banged up.”
The win on Sunday improved Western’s record to 2-2-2 on the year and marked the end of a four-game homestand. The Griffons will have several days off before their next game when they travel to Warrensburg to take on the Central Missouri Jennies who are 5-0-1 on the season.
