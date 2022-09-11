Elisabeth Pujado

Missouri Western sophomore midfielder Elisabeth Pujado is embraced by her teammates after scoring her second goal in a game against Central Missouri on Sunday at Spratt Stadium.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

Sunday saw the best offensive performance so far from Missouri Western women’s soccer this season as they defeated Missouri Southern 2-0.

The source for the Griffons two goals came from sophomore transfer Elisabeth Pujado, who just so happens to be a former Missouri Southern Lion before coming to Western. For Pujado, it wasn’t a revenge game against her former. She was focused on getting a victory for her current team.


