It’s been rough going for the Missouri Western men’s basketball team over the last month. The Griffons haven’t won a game since Jan. 9. After the first half against Missouri Southern Thursday night, the Griffons found themselves in a 31-point hole.

But acting head coach Ty Danielson said the team was fueled by a single word written on the whiteboard by junior guard Tyrell Carroll: “Pride.”

“You saw what it meant to him,” Danielson said. “If he’s going to fight like that, I’ll go down with these guys any day.”

The Griffons weren’t able to overcome the deficit, but they did put together a 71-point second half. Despite dropping their seventh straight game, Danielson said he saw the drive in the team he’s been looking for.

“They’re going to fight,” he said. “Coach Sundance, when he took this thing over, that’s what he instilled in this team, and Coach Martin has done the same thing in his time.”

Junior forward Caleb Bennett said the team is ready to turn the page and move on from the skid they’re in.

“I think it’s going to change. It’s definitely going to change,” Bennett said. “We got a lot of people that care too much about this team, that really love this team, and I think that we’re going to turn it around no matter what.”

Their next chance comes Saturday, as the Griffons host Pittsburg State. The two met back in December, when the Griffons squandered an 18-point halftime lead for their first loss of the season.

The game was the first instance this season of the Griffons failing to put two good halves together, which has been a hallmark of their seven-game skid. Junior forward Tyree Martin said the only reason to fix that is to do it.

“It’s there, we just got to do it,” Martin said. “I think we’re at that point where there isn’t much more you can say you got to do, you just got to do it.”

Pitt State has reached one of the best stretches of their season heading into the weekend. The Gorillas had their five-game win streak snapped by Northwest Thursday night, but they have played their best basketball of the season over their last six games.

In order for the Griffons to turn their season around, Bennett said they need to take things step by step, and that starts this weekend.

“It’s not about all the games down the road, it’s about tomorrow,” Bennett said. “It’s just about taking it a day at a time and being present in the moment.”

The Griffons and Gorillas tip off Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Missouri Western women (4-11) vs. Pittsburg State (12-6)

The Griffon women were finally able to get over the hump Thursday night, as they defeated Missouri Southern, 78-54. They look to keep the momentum going Saturday afternoon, as they host Pittsburg State.

The Griffons had lost 10 of their last 11 games before Thursday night. One of those was a 21-point loss to the Gorillas in December. The Griffons led through the first quarter in that game, but Pitt State outscored them 30-13 in the second quarter to set the tone for the rest of the game.

The Gorillas are coming off a win over Northwest Thursday, their fourth win over their last five games. They sit fifth in the MIAA standings, on the cusp of clinching a spot in the MIAA Championship Tournament.

Western hosts Pitt State Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.