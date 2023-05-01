The hopes and dreams for many players came true at the NFL Draft in Kansas City this past weekend, as 259 players heard their names called on the big stage, signifying the start of a new chapter.
Former Park Hill High School wide receiver and Michigan Wolverine alum Ronnie Bell was selected with the 253rd overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers.
Bell’s father, Aaron, was recently hired as the wide receivers coach for Missouri Western football under Tyler Fenwick’s new coaching staff. Aaron, along with the 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, believe there’s more to Ronnie than his catching ability.
I think he’ll fit in well,” Aaron said. “He kind of reminds me of Deebo (Samuel) a little bit. Kind of a guy that can do it all, and just a natural football player other than just a receiver.”
Ronnie’s journey hasn’t been the easiest. It looked like the 2021 season was going to be his coming out party until he suffered a torn ACL during week one against Western Michigan.
Despite that injury and some other bumps along the road, Bell played in 14 games last season with 889 yards receiving and four touchdowns. He’s also been a part of a college football playoff team the last two seasons.
“Definitely fun to watch, watching the journey. You know, I think back to 2019 when he dropped the ball against Penn State,” Aaron said. “You know, the adversity he overcame that night and he made the best of it, it’s just been fun.”
Bell also impressed the 49ers by being a two-year team captain and leading Michigan in receiving yards in three out of the last four seasons. Ronnie is now feeling stronger and fully recovered, but his drive to be the best was another intriguing asset to the team.
“We’re looking back on some of the AAU days and we found an old picture where they took second place in a tournament,” Aaron said. “Everyone was just kind of taking the picture or whatnot, and Ronnie has that look on his face as if he’s ready to fight everyone involved because, you know, because they lost, so it’s just his will to win.”
Being a wide receivers coach, Aaron is willing to help out and give pointers to his son when needed.
But, this isn’t Aaron’s story to write, something he wants his son to do on his own.
“He comes to me and he asks questions, we handle it that way,” Aaron said. “I don’t force feed. You know, this is his journey. That’s the good thing about everything he’s done, It’s all been about him. Whatever he’s earned, it’s about, you know, the ball’s in his court.”
