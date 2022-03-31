A week out from the start of his 19th MLB season, Zack Greinke said the first start of the year is always different from the others.
“Whether it’s the first game, second game, third game, 10th game,” Greinke said, “your first outing is different than most of them.”
Greinke’s first start this season will certainly be different than his last 11, as the veteran righty returns to the Kansas City Royals, the team with which he started his career.
Greinke was named the Royals’ Opening Day starter on Wednesday, and he said he’ll look to make an impression in his first game back at Kauffman Stadium.
“I’m excited to be back,” Greinke said. “The main goal for me, though, is focusing on pitching and helping the team.”
Greinke returns to Kansas City after spending the last 11 seasons in stints with the Brewers, Angels, Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Astros. In those seasons, he was named an All-Star five times, winning six Gold Glove Awards, finishing in the top 10 of Cy Young Award voting four times and pitching in a World Series.
As Greinke brings a wealth of experience back to the Royals, manager Mike Matheny said he would call on Greinke to lead the Royals’ young pitching staff.
“There are very few people in the game, in the history of the game, that have accomplished the things that Zack has accomplished,” Matheny said. “He goes about doing what he does to prepare to compete, and then watching him compete every fifth day, that, in itself, is as valuable as any experience these guys could have.”
Greinke said he knew from the start that his role on this team would be to lead the pitching staff. He said part of that has been knowing that he would be called on to pitch on Opening Day and lead by example.
“I knew sometime that whenever my schedule was lined up, if things went good, that I was set up to go the first game,” Greinke said. “Usually something happens where you get messed up a little bit in spring training, but so far this time, it hasn’t happened.”
As he toes the rubber at Kauffman Stadium next Thursday in the Royals’ 2022 season opener, Greinke said being back in Kansas City will bring him a comfort that he rarely feels in an MLB ballpark.
“Being by where you lived for a couple years, and the drive to the stadium, kind of brings back memories,” Greinke said. “Kind of like when I go back home to Orlando, when I go back to my street where I grew up and stuff. It just kind of has a different feel to it.”
Greinke and the Royals will kick off the 2022 season next Thursday at Kauffman Stadium against the Cleveland Guardians.
