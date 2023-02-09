Bishop LeBlond v Lafayette

Bishop LeBlond senior Shae Lewis goes up for a layup Thursday against Lafayette. 

 By Calvin Silvers News-Press NOW

There was a snow day for Lafayette High School, but there was still a party on Thursday night as the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles stayed in the city to take on the Fighting Irish.

Three seniors for Lafayette were honored before the contest. The team was pushing early to secure an upset win, but the No. 1-ranked LeBlond Golden Eagles would prove to be too much in the second half, ending the night with their 22nd win of the season, 70-48. 

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

