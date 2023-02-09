There was a snow day for Lafayette High School, but there was still a party on Thursday night as the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles stayed in the city to take on the Fighting Irish.
Three seniors for Lafayette were honored before the contest. The team was pushing early to secure an upset win, but the No. 1-ranked LeBlond Golden Eagles would prove to be too much in the second half, ending the night with their 22nd win of the season, 70-48.
The first half of the first quarter was a classic case of two teams exchanging blows. The Fighting Irish rode their defense early, causing some frustration for the Golden Eagles.
As the quarter went on, some costly turnovers and shot selections allowed LeBlond to take a 19-11 lead.
As the second half rolled around, Lafayette struggled to keep pace. The Golden Eagles were able to dominate on the board, which in turn led to multiple second chance points.
The Fighting Irish would find most of their second quarter points from the line, heading into halftime down 32-19.
Coming out of the locker room, Lafayette caused LeBlond to turn the ball over a couple times, resulting in some quick points. However, the dominance of the Golden Eagles allowed them to soar, and they remain with just one loss on the season.
Lafayette will be in action again next Tuesday against Chillicothe. Bishop LeBlond will be in the Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.