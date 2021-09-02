In their most convincing win of the young season, Bishop LeBlond secured a 3-0 sweep of the city Round Robin with a 8-0 thrashing of Lafayette on Thursday at Alumni Field.
Acting as the interim head coach in Chad Thompson’s absence, assistant Bryan Seiter says the team has learned a lot in their season-opening tour.
“We’ve figured out everyone’s tendencies and what they’re good at,” he said. “We actually made some formation adjustments for this game that we’ll take advantage of in practice. We’re feeling pretty good about where we came out in this tournament and what we learned this week.”
Senior Eli Spencer, hero of the Golden Eagles’ 3-2 overtime victory against Central on Monday, was amongst the usual scoring suspects for LeBlond (3-0) in the first half. He scored the game’s opening goal in the seventh minute and also knocked in another score on a penalty kick brought on by a handball penalty later in the first period.
Despite his two goals, Spencer was outscored by two teammates. Junior Adan Seiter managed a hat trick in the game. He outmuscled Lafayette (0-3) senior Joe Frazier for his first goal in the 10th minute and continued to beat defenders for a pair of goals in the second period as well.
“My teammates were passing the ball really well and giving me opportunities to score,” Seiter said. “I guess I just converted today.”
The big surprise of the day was freshman Cole Stevenson, who scored three goals in the span of six minutes near the end of the first period.
Naturally, Adan Seiter used this as an opportunity to poke fun at the underclassman’s older brother and fellow LeBlond teammate, Noah Stevenson.
“He came in and he was on fire. He played really well today,” Seiter said. “He’s better than his older brother, apparently.”
Lafayette coach Josh Walters hoped to see more from his team in their final outing of the city tournament. He pointed to the injury of defender Levi Sheerer, among others, as reasons for the team’s overall breakdown.
“You lose that type of energy and that type of hustle, with him being a leader and the other guys hustling with him,” he said. “When he goes down, and my other center back goes down, and my center-mid goes down, that’s three leaders on my team that keep the team going. It was hard to keep them going from my perspective without giving them a talk. It was just not our day.”
The game was ended prematurely in the 48th minute once LeBlond had reached an eight goal differential.
Central 4, Benton 0
Central finished the tournament with a 2-1 record, beating the one-win Cardinals thanks to impressive defense and some opportunistic goals.
They scored the first goal of the game from the left of the goal box in the 11th minute, then senior Giovanni Udave scored from close range thanks to a great feed from sophomore Luke Catherall later in the first period.
Freshman Colton DePietro scored back-to-back in the span of two minutes, giving the Indians a 4-0 lead in the 37th minute.
Benton missed out on their best opportunity to avoid the shutout when senior Montana Frakes’ free kick was batted away on a diving effort from Central goalkeeper Cameron Root with 29 minutes to play.
