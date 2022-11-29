Playing one’s best football at the right time can pay dividends when the games matter most, and Bishop LeBlond is a prime example.
Stumbling out of the gate, the Golden Eagles started the season 2-3, playing against three of the top five teams in the state of Missouri. That early stretch included the team they will be competing for all the marbles on Thursday in North Andrew.
“It took a lot of work. I feel like in the first five weeks of practice, we kinda weren't focused that much. We were playing some of the best teams in the state,” senior Max Bachali said. “We look like a whole new team now. We practice differently, we play better, we’re stronger, we’re faster. I really think we have a shot.”
The Golden Eagle’s exude a confidence that can’t be shaken at this point in the year, and it starts with their star senior quarterback Landon Gardner, who said Monday he’s not going into the 8-man state championship thinking his team is going to lose. Currently on an eight-game win streak, Gardner has seen the difference in this group. The LeBlond team that stepped onto the field on Sep. 2 in the first match up against the Cardinals won’t be the same team that got walloped 64-36 according to Gardner.
“We're just a different team overall,” Gardner said. “That was a week two performance right there and we're 10 weeks now past that so we've grown, they've probably grown. It'll definitely be a different game than it was week two."
In retrospect, the Golden Eagle’s head coach Chuck Davis doesn’t take for granted the stiff competition his team faced in the early part of the year and the way it helped forge the group into who they are now.
“It showed us what it takes to play later in the year. I think that’s what’s changed for us is the physicality we bring, especially at the line of scrimmage now is a lot different than it was week two,” Davis said.
North Andrew is coming off of a 60-22 victory over Archie in the state semifinals. Senior running back Hayden Ecker continued his stellar season with a stellar performance against the Whirlwinds with five touchdowns. Davis and the Golden Eagles have already seen Ecker’s ability to torch teams on the ground this year, and he knows the value Ecker has to his team.
“You don’t know how fast he is until you see him play live or try to tackle that kid. He is very very talented,” Davis said.
Thursday will mark the first time the Golden Eagles have competed in an 8-man state title game, which is a feat that has happened at warp speed considering the school has competed in the 8-man ranked for only four years.
