It was a battle of two undefeated teams as the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls basketball team took on the St. Joseph Christian Lions and the Golden Eagles handled business, winning 56-37.

LeBlond and Christian both brought 4-0 records into this one but someone had to come away with a win. LeBlond jumped out to an early lead and kept their foot on the gas thanks to a barrage of first half threes, they would lead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles would use a 13-2 second quarter run to extend their lead to 33-15 at the break. Lions junior guard Chloe Burnham would try her best to keep her team in this one, scoring 18 points, but the LeBlond offense would be too much to overcome.

Joe Patrick can be reached at joe.patrick@newspressnow.com.

