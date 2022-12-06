It was a battle of two undefeated teams as the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles girls basketball team took on the St. Joseph Christian Lions and the Golden Eagles handled business, winning 56-37.
LeBlond and Christian both brought 4-0 records into this one but someone had to come away with a win. LeBlond jumped out to an early lead and kept their foot on the gas thanks to a barrage of first half threes, they would lead 18-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Eagles would use a 13-2 second quarter run to extend their lead to 33-15 at the break. Lions junior guard Chloe Burnham would try her best to keep her team in this one, scoring 18 points, but the LeBlond offense would be too much to overcome.
LeBlond is now 8-0 all-time against St. Joseph Christian and 5-0 on the season. Senior Eagles guard Tatum Studer knows that this team has high expectations after their 22-8 district champion season last year and that this win puts them one step closer to repeating.
“It was a great win for us. We needed this for districts to be a number one seed and so we’re really excited about this win. We knew we just needed to come out, do what we always do and play together as a team. And I think we executed that pretty well,” she said.
Studer would also score 18, including three threes; continuing her hot start for the year. Kyla Conard would also add 10 points. Studer talked about what she credits her hot streak to postgame.
“‘It’s just about confidence, just about putting in work, knowing I’m prepared,” she said. “I’ve just got to breathe and execute it well and get my team involved and just get everybody to have fun because it’s our senior year. So we’re just focused on having fun and it’s carrying us a long way, just having fun playing ball.”
Next up, LeBlond boys and girls will travel to Stanberry this Friday, Dec. 9th.
