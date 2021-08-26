Nearly a year ago to the day, the St. Joseph Christian football team trotted onto the field to begin its second season in 11-man football.
Then, the Lions were part of a co-op with nearby Northland Christian. But this season, things are different.
“We co-oped with Northland Christian the last two years, and that enabled us to do 11-man football,” St. Joe Christian head coach Troy Schenk said. “They decided they were going to do their own thing, do the 8-man thing, and we are gonna do that as well.”
The teams split up, allowing the Lions to return to 8-man this season, where they played the first 19 seasons in program history.
The Lions will face off against Northland Christian in Friday’s season opener, each playing their first game apart in two years.
The 11-man co-op between St. Joe Christian and Northland Christian struggled to find success across its two-year run. The team had a combined record of 0-13, after the 2020 season was cut short.
When the decision to split was made, Schenk said it was an amicable one, and each side is doing what’s best for their individual program.
“We obviously know a lot of their players,” Schenk said. “I’ve coached a lot of their players. Our players are good friends with their kids. We got along great, and we really like that team.”
But in returning to 8-man, the Lions hope to find success. The program has had that in the course of its history, compiling nine district titles, four state runner-up finishes and one state championship.
Senior quarterback Caleb Carlson said he and the Lions hope to see some of that success return to St. Joe Christian.
“Looking up at the guys ahead of me, they all played (8-man), so I think it’s great that we’re bringing it back,” Carlson said. “Just sticking together, playing for God, and just glorifying him in everything we do, is probably our main goal this year.”
Friday’s game could be significant in dictating the course of the Lions’ season, as a new era begins for both programs. Carlson said he’s excited to suit up across from his former teammates.
“Obviously, it’s a pretty important game for us,” Carlson said. “We’re gonna come out hitting hard, playing hard. We’re not backing down, so we’re all just really excited to get out there and play them.”
As they take the field Friday night, this time on opposite sidelines, Schenk said it will be a great opportunity for both sides to prove themselves in 8-man football.
“I think that they’ll come with a lot of motivation, and we will as well,” Schenk said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun for both sides, just to see where we’re at as programs, and both of us are starting 8-man this year, so it’ll be a good opening game and a testing ground for both teams.”
The Lions and Trailblazers square off Friday night in St. Joseph. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
