The Bishop LeBlond football team’s season opening win was a statement to every team in 8-man football. With a 50-point victory over Pattonsburg, the Eagles found some footing to start the season for the first time in their third year in the division.
“It boosted our confidence a ton,” LeBlond junior Joe Weaver said. “The past two years we’ve been beaten terribly by them, and we came out this year, tons of practice, and just executed our plays and got the win.”
Now the Eagles face another tough test. Awaiting them in week two is North Andrew. The Cardinals are the defending state runners-up, and the Eagles will have their hands full with their physical play.
In their third year of 8-man football, LeBlond starts the season 1-0 for the first time. In each of the last two seasons, the Eagles have begun 0-2, with losses to Pattonsburg in week one and North Andrew in week two.
The Eagles look to flip the script this season behind a more experienced core of playmakers. Despite the tough road ahead, LeBlond senior Reggie Love said the Eagles are confident moving forward.
“Our confidence has definitely gone up since that win,” Love said. “I feel like we can definitely take this win, not without a fight though, because they are a really good team, but we’re expecting to win. We’re gonna go out there and we’re gonna show them our football.”
Throughout the week, Love said the Eagles have been preparing for a tough battle in the trenches when they go up against the Cardinals.
“They’re a very physical team, and we didn’t encounter much of that last week, in terms of how physical they are,” Love said, “so this week, really pound out in our head that they’re gonna come at us with all they got, so we’re gonna come at them with all we got.”
While the Cardinals are the defending state runners-up, they’re beginning a new era. A good portion of last year’s team graduated, leaving just a few players returning this season. The Cardinals faltered in week one, suffering a 36-point loss to King City.
As they look to turn the page, Cardinals senior Owen Graham said they’re putting the loss behind them.
“It was just a lot of little things that built up on Friday night that didn’t go our way, and we kind of beat ourselves, too,” Graham said. “We’re just trying to get better everyday and move on.”
Looking into the new week, the Graham said the Cardinals took note of LeBlond’s performance in week one, and North Andrew is preparing for the high-flying Eagles attack.
“When you have a 50-point blowout win, you have a lot of confidence,” Graham said. “We’re just looking to come out there and play as hard and as physical as we can and really prove a statement.”
That lead to Friday’s matchup. A budding program looking to build a foundation in LeBlond, taking on a perennial powerhouse looking to strengthen its own in North Andrew.
Love said a win would be another statement from the Eagles football program to the rest of the teams in the state.
“This game is gonna say that we’re here,” Love said, “not just for the season, not just for this game, we’re here to stay, and y’all better watch out for LB.”
Friday’s game between LeBlond and North Andrew kicks off at 7 p.m. in Rosendale.
