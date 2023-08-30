News-Press NOW’s Game of the Week for the second week of the football season features a matchup between two city rivals, the Benton Cardinals and the Central Indians.
Both teams enter this contest 1-0 after Central won 39-13 at Ruskin and the Cardinals defeated Northeast Kansas City at home by a score of 44-0.
This is the second year in a row these two teams will face each other after a break from the rivalry. While they won’t be the best of friends when the whistle blows and the ball is kicked-off, there’s connections among the players and staff, creating a respect for their opponent.
“It’s a great rivalry. Our kids are very familiar with their kids, you know, our coaches are very close with their coaches,” head coach Corey Bertini said. “In fact, you know, I have a lot of respect for coach Trotter being my coach at Missouri Western. I’m excited, you know, the kids are excited, the community is excited and we’re looking forward to Friday.”
The community support should be on full display and the teams are expecting big crowds not only from friends and family, but from their peers as well. While the excitement continues to build, the team knows it could be a different experience from week one.
“I know we used to play them a long time ago, but I’m very excited to play them. I’ve got lots of friends on Central. I think we’re all very excited just because, like you said, it’s a rivalry game,” quarterback Jaxson Rich said. “I think it’s definitely gonna be an adrenaline rush, (it’s) going to be hard to hear coach on the sidelines and the players, but I think it’s going to be really fun.”
Defensively, the Cardinals will look to stop running back Gabe Fields, who enters this season for the Indians being scouted by Division I schools.
While Benton knows it could be a run-heavy game, Central has other talents in various positions.
“He’s a great athlete. They’ve got a lot of great kids on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Bertini said. “You know, our kids just got to play the way that they know they can play. We got to rally to the ball, we got to tackle and play with relentless effort and pursue, and offensively, like I said, we just got to clean up some mistakes and do what we do.”
Last week, Bertini didn’t like the slow pace his team got off to, but they quickly corrected themselves, eventually winning 44-0. Coming into this week, the message to his players is simple.
“I just want four clean quarters. I want our guys to come out, be real smooth, be real efficient, and just get ready to play football,” Bertini said. “You know, we only get ten guaranteed, and now we’ve only got nine left for the year guaranteed, and so I just want our kids to take advantage of it and, you know, not waste an opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.