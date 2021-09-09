City rivalries run deep in St. Joseph, but none quite as deep as the Northside/Southside Rivalry between Lafayette and Benton.
“It means everything,” Benton senior Carson Newlon said. “Southside/Northside, it’s been a rivalry forever, and it’s probably one of the most important games — if not the most important game — of the year for us.”
The latest edition comes Friday night, as the Fighting Irish head to the southside to face Benton at Sparks Field.
Players on both sides say this is the game they look forward to every year on the schedule.
“It’s the green vs. the red, it’s just something that I think has a long tradition behind it, and we just love to continue it,” Lafayette senior Quentin Garrett said. “It just means something to the coaches, to the players, to the fans, just all around the community really.”
This year’s contest features two teams who have seen opposite fates to start out the season.
Lafayette enters the week 2-0. After getting a forfeit victory in their opening week game against Carnahan, the Irish offense put on a phenomenal performance in their week two victory over Atchison.
Senior quarterback Jaron Saunders threw for 698 yards, setting a new state record, to go along with six touchdown passes and one touchdown run. Saunders’ top target and fellow senior Kingston Oliver hauled in four of those touchdown passes on the way to setting his own state record with 398 receiving yards.
“It’s a great start to the year,” Lafayette head coach Ryan Shroyer said. “It’s great for the kids to believe in themselves and believe in their coaches, believe in the program and how we’re doing things.”
Benton has struggled through the first two weeks, starting out 0-2. The Cardinals have faced two solid teams in Lincoln Prep and Pleasant Hill, but they’ve been outscored, 96-26, in the two games.
“There’s gonna be adversity in any football season and life,” Benton head coach Kevin Keeton said. “Our kids are learning those skills that are gonna make them successful, both this season and in life.”
The Irish have dominated the rivalry over the last decade, winning 10 of the last 11 meetings, including each of the last five.
Despite their tough start, Newlon said the Cardinals are looking to flip the script this Friday.
“We’ve been working everyday in practice, and it motivates us a lot,” Newlon said. “That’s a long time to not beat somebody, so we’re trying to change that this year.”
On the northside, Garrett said the Irish seniors have taken pride in never losing to Benton and he said they hope to pass that notion on to future classes.
“We wanna leave here knowing that we went 4-0 against them,” Garrett said, “and I think that will continue for future generations to come through and keep the same mindset.”
Newlon said the key for the Cardinals is to contain the high-powered Irish offense.
“They got good guys with speed, and they like to throw the ball, so we gotta keep everything in front of us,” Newlon said. “I think if we can do that and make the possessions last long, I think we got a shot.”
Garrett said it’s going to be a tough test for the Irish on the road.
“Benton’s a good team, and to go down there, play in the south end, it’s just gonna take a lot,” Garrett said. “I think it’s gonna take strength, if something goes wrong, keep our heads up, good mentalities, it’s gonna take playing as a team, and it’s just gonna take everything we got.”
Lafayette will face Benton on Friday night at Sparks Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.