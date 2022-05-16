Top-seeded Savannah advanced to its third district championship game in a row with an 11-1 run rule victory over Cameron in the Class 4 District 16 semifinals on Monday at Phil Welch.
The Savages benefited from a great day at the plate down the line, but things took a while to get going. No. 5 Cameron (6-13) loaded the bases in the top of the first and scored off of a fielder's choice to score what was their only run of the game, and Savannah (27-5) was left with runners stranded on third and second in the bottom of the inning to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead after one frame.
Savannah senior Ethan Dennis said the start of this game was different from their 10-0 victory over Cameron back in March.
"We've played well all year, but beating this team was a tall task. The team we played tonight was a better team than the one we've seen before," he said. "But we're a really good team and it's going to take an even better one to beat us."
Savannah tied the game up in the second on a double from sophomore Parker Brayley, and took a close lead in the third on a bases loaded single from Dennis.
Meanwhile, pitcher Aiden Leonard had a strong day on the mound. The senior trusted his defense and pitched into contact, a strategy that saw success. He allowed just one run and four hits in the game's five innings.
"That's senior leadership, he's been really good at that. He's been in lots of jams and knows how to get out of them," Savannah coach Erich Bodenhausen said of Leonard. "We did a great job of minimizing there and keeping it to one run when it could have been a couple."
The Savages got on base more consistently in the final two innings, resulting in a five-run inning in the fourth, highlighted by a two-run single by Dennis.
Leonard says the trajectory of this game wasn't anything new.
"We have a tendency to do (this) and we've done it in the last several wins. We start off and get down a run or two and then we come back in the fourth inning and just start rallying off some hits," he said. "It's just our willingness to battle back."
On Cameron's end, coach Justin Simpson says long at-bats in prior innings began to take their toll, resulting in too many walks and scoring opportunities for Savannah.
"The more pitches you throw, it's going to wear you down and those guys are going to see you and get your timing down," Simpson said. "We want to get ahead in our counts and we were up and down in that today, and they capitalized."
The scoring deluge continued in the fifth and final inning, with Dennis, fellow senior Heisman LaFave, as well as juniors Truman Bodenhausen and Ashton Kincaid driving in one-run base hits.
Dennis got the honor of connecting on the game-winning run.
"That was awesome, for sure. I've never had a walkoff like that so it was definitely something special," Dennis said.
Savannah will play Maryville in the Class 4 District 16 Championship on Wednesday at Phil Welch.
No. 2 Maryville 10, No. 3 Chillicothe 0
Maryville junior Cooper Loe had a strong performance at both the plate and the mound in the Spoofhounds' run rule victory.
The pitcher allowed just one base hit throughout the contest and connected on the game's opening score in the bottom of the first. By the end of the first inning, Maryville led 3-0.
The lead didn't change until the fourth, when junior Spencer Scott stole home on a wild pitch, one of several errors that plagued the Hornets in the game.
The Spoofhounds ended the game early with a six-run fifth inning. Freshman Canon Creason ended the game with a walk-off two-run double that drove in Scott and sophomore Don Allen.
