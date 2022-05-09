Bishop LeBlond's seniors left their final regular season home games with a win, picking up a 6-0 victory over Albany on Monday at Bartlett Park.
Starting pitcher Chris Guldan, who threw seven strikeouts in his six innings pitched, enjoyed the home swan song.
"It feels good, man," he said. "We didn't start off the year too hot, but lately we've been turning it on."
LeBlond (8-11) has seemingly turned a corner as of late, winning five of its last seven with the only two losses to Class 4 powerhouses Savannah and St. Pius X. Crucial to their winning streak has been the team's ability to make timely plays, an ability they showcased against Albany (8-9).
With two outs on the board and no runners on base in the bottom of the second, two runners got on thanks to a pair of errant throws by the Warriors, and a one-run double by Guldan opened up scoring. A double by junior Jake Korell drove in two on the next at bat, and another single by senior Alex Libel gave Korell a chance to run in.
Coach Myles McLaughlin says that his team has been getting much better at stringing together hits.
"It's big, especially with two down all it takes is one guy to get it started. One guy gets on, another guy keeps the line moving," McLaughlin said. "That's our hitting approach, we're not a team that drives the ball out of the park so we have to keep working and every guy has to do their job. We're starting to do that really well."
LeBlond scored again in the fifth and sixth off of a wild throw to first and a wild pitch, respectively. Otherwise, it was the defense that kept Albany at bay. Guldan was able to strand runners in scoring position in the third and fourth. He didn't allow a run in the sixth despite the Warriors getting runners on second and third with no outs.
Fellow senior Bradeyn Dawson kept this trend going as a relief pitcher in the seventh, stranding Albany courtesy runner Kole Emerson at third after a strikeout and a flyout on successive at bats.
"It's them versus the batter, they do a good job of that," McLaughlin said of LeBlond's pitchers. "They're competitors, they compete and that's hard to coach so when they have that and they do that, that helps win us a lot of games."
LeBlond will wrap up its regular season with a game against Maryville on Tuesday before heading into districts. Despite their sixth-seeded spot in the district playoffs, senior Alex Libel doesn't see why the Golden Eagles can't make plenty of noise in the postseason.
"Yeah, we're the last seed. And we've lost to a lot of the other teams in our district," Libel said. "But I would say that we're a lot better since we've played those district teams, so I think we've got a good shot."
