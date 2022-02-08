Former Northwest Missouri State All-American quarterback Josh Lamberson is returning to the MIAA as the next head coach at Central Missouri.
UCM announced the hiring Tuesday, tabbing Lamberson as the 30th head coach in program history. He replaces Jim Svoboda, who departed to become the offensive coordinator at Tulane last month.
Lamberson served as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the Mules from 2010-14. He was the the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach for Division I Abilene Christian University from 2017-21 under former Northwest head coach Adam Dorrel.
Lamberson had recently joined Dorrel at Central Oklahoma as the team's offensive coordinator.
"I am extremely blessed and honored to be the next head coach at the University of Central Missouri," Lamberson said. "UCM has always felt like home for my family, and we are excited about coming back to the Warrensburg community. I am thrilled to be a part of a phenomenal athletic department with an extremely high standard of excellence. Mr. Hughes does a fantastic job of supporting his coaches and giving them the resources, they need to be successful. I am excited to continue to build on the firm foundation set in place by Coach Svoboda and continue the standards of excellence for many years to come."
As the offensive coordinator for the Mules, he assisted the top-five offenses in program history. He helped Central Missouri to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history in 2010 and '11 and coached 2010 Harlan Hill trophy winner and first team All-American quarterback Eric Czerniewski.
Before Abilene Christian, Lamberson served as the head coach at MIAA member Nebraska Kearney from 2015-17, going 1-21 in two season.
Lamberson served as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Southeastern Oklahoma State University from 2008-10 and was a graduate assistant quarterbacks coach for Northwest Missouri State from 2006-08.
Lamberson quarterbacked Northwest Missouri to the 2005 NCAA Division II national championship game. He was named the MVP of the 2005 national title game and posted an overall record of 25-6 as the Bearcats' starting quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.