When Ryan Hawkins made the decision to transfer from Northwest Missouri State to Creighton for one final year of college basketball, he didn’t seek validation of his own game.
The day before 58 players will hear their names called in the NBA Draft, Hawkins looks back on his season at the Division I level as a reinforcement for all of Division II, showcasing how close the talent gap is. Hawkins is proof as a Division II All-American turned All-Big East second team member.
Now, Hawkins hopes his basketball career is extended to the professional ranks in one way or another this weekend.
“I really just don’t want to get a job yet, that’s my biggest thing right now. I’m just kinda putting that off as long as I can,” Hawkins joked.
Hawkins says his combination of size and shooting will provide him his best chance at making a pro career. Standing at 6-foot-7, Hawkins shot 45 percent from 3-point range in his last two years at Northwest and shot 36 percent from deep at Creighton. Between training in Indiana with his agent, Jeff Potter, and working out for NBA teams over the last month, Hawkins earned a chance to showcase those skills.
“That’s kinda gonna have to be my bread and butter,” Hawkins said. “I need to learn how to shoot even better than I can now, and I look forward to that challenge.”
The early portion of the pre-draft process included a trip to the Portsmouth Invitational where draft eligible players competed for a weekend on teams in front of scouts. Among his teammates was Trevor Hudgins, another NBA hopeful and a former teammate at Northwest.
Hawkins said both players getting a chance at chasing their dreams was a testament to Northwest coach Ben McCollum and his staff, and reuniting gave them a leg up on the competition. Hawkins finished one of his games with 24 points on five made 3-pointers.
"For Trevor and I to be able to go out there together, it was kind of a reunion of sorts. I felt like we didn't miss a beat between the two of us,” Hawkins said. “Portsmouth as a week was really fun, really a learning experience for me. I didn't know what to expect or anything and we made the most of it."
The transfer year at Creighton provided more memorable experiences to a player who witnessed three national titles at Northwest, two as a key member and one as a redshirt. At Creighton, the Bluejays defeated a top-10 Villanova team and twice beat a ranked UConn squad.
Creighton, down three starters, went on to beat San Diego State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion Kansas. It was a great environment and an honor to play in the tournament,” he said.
Hawkins just hopes for more memories on the basketball court in the future.
“I still love the game and think I’m pretty competitive at it,” Hawkins said. “I’m gonna give it a try and make something happen with it.”
The NBA Draft takes place Thursday with NBA Summer League taking place next month.
