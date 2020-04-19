Gene Snisky was determined: He was going to be on television.
It was always just a matter of whether his appearances would come on Sundays or Mondays.
The limelight on Sunday would be as a player in the NFL. If he was seen on Mondays, it would be as part of World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship weekly show, Monday Night RAW.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound behemoth known to wrestling fans as "Snitsky" made his first national TV appearance in September 2004, a dozen years removed from graduating from the University of Missouri and serving as a stalwart along the Tigers' offensive line.
Snisky, now 50 years old, was on WWE's main roster for four years, on the road four to five days a week with limited breaks. He now owns a small business, navigating the coronavirus pandemic like everyone around him.
Yet Snisky hears daily from people about his time inside the squared circle. Someone mentions how he once punted a cabbage patch doll on live TV or his clothesline that flipped a much-smaller opponent.
There's also plenty of shouts of Snitsky's popular catchphrase:
"It wasn't my fault!"
"It's every single day. It's crazy," Snisky said. "It's just nuts to me that 16 years later, I'm still sitting here talking about it. Like, at the time, I didn't think anything of it. I just went out there and it was just another day at the office. I was trying to entertain people and do the best I could with the character. It just kind of took off."
Snisky's interest in professional wrestling started at age 10, when he watched Hulk Hogan while channel surfing. He never wrestled in high school, instead opting for football and basketball.
He was a standout two-sport athlete at Panther Valley High School in Lansford, Pennsylvania. During his senior year, Division I interest rolled in for both sports.
"Honestly, as long as I can remember, like as a teenager, I always wanted to play pro football or pro sports in general. I was a really good basketball player, too. So it came down to deciding between a football scholarship or a basketball scholarship. Realistically, as a 6-foot-7 white guy, I had a lot better chance of making the NFL than the NBA. So I kind of put things in perspective and focused on football.
"But I always knew in the back of my mind that I wanted to try wrestling at some point just because I was always a big guy, athletic, a class clown kind of guy. Somebody dared me to do something? I'd do it just to get a reaction. So kind of fit my personality."
During the winter of 1987, Snisky went on recruiting visits from interested schools. He wasn't blown away by the pitches he got from coaches like Penn State's Joe Paterno.
The late Woody Widenhofer, Missouri's head coach at that time, traveled to the middle of Pennsylvania to talk with Snisky.
Widenhofer sat at the Snisky family's kitchen table with his four Super Bowl rings on his hand and conversed about how much he wanted Gene to play for the Tigers.
Gene's father worked at a pressure testing plant, while his mother worked at a sewing factory. It resonated with Snisky how much care Widenhofer put into those visits.
Snisky was blown away during his official visit in Columbia and committed to play for MU soon after.
He came to Missouri as a defensive lineman, but was switched to offensive line after Bob Stull was hired as the Tigers' head coach.
His offensive line coach? Andy Reid, now the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs.
"On the field, he had a nasty streak a mile wide and he would get after people, and we had so much fun playing next to each other because I could feed off him, he could feed off me," said Mike Bedosky, who played on the MU offensive line beside Snisky for two seasons. "We just kind of had that connection. ... He's one of the craziest, down to earth, trustworthy people that you'll ever come across."
Bedosky knew Snisky was a huge fan of horror movies. So Snisky would ask Columbia's movie theaters for the cardboard stand-ups after certain films left theaters. In Snisky's apartment were cutouts from "The Silence of the Lambs" and "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre."
During his senior season with the Tigers, Snisky had an undiagnosed shoulder injury that stayed with him the rest of his football career.
He attended the 1993 NFL Combine and signed as a free agent with the San Diego Chargers. The aggravation from his shoulder didn't get better. He needed surgery and left the team.
Snisky's final attempt at professional football came with the Birmingham Barracudas, a franchise in the Canadian Football League's United States expansion in 1995. His shoulder didn't hold up and he retired from football after that season.
Snisky didn't wait long to start professional wrestling training under The Wild Samoans in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He made his in-ring debut in 1997 and started a tag team with fellow Missouri football alumnus Robb Harper.
His independent career started to take off in 2000, traveling to places such as the Middle East and Asia to perform.
In October 2003, he received a tryout with the WWE. Snisky signed with the company in May 2004.
After four months training at WWE's developmental territory at the time, Ohio Valley Wrestling, which was based in Louisville, Kentucky, he got his main roster call up as Snitsky.
Snisky didn't find out until the fall of 2005, but that was supposed to be a one-time televised appearance, so he could head back to Louisville for more training.
That segment got such a positive crowd response that a full-time spot on WWE's main roster was his.
"Basically, I had attained my dream of being a professional athlete," Snisky said. "It was kind of cool getting paid to workout, train and wrestle."
Snitsky never won a championship with WWE, but he appeared in five of the company's video games.
"We clicked being from the northeast," said longtime WWE referee Mike Chioda, who was Snisky's travel partner with the company. "It was just that big guy, small guy mentality. He liked me, I liked him. He had a lot of charisma on the road. We had a lot of fun and a lot of laughs. ... He's a workout machine and he's a big, gentle giant."
Snitsky eventually got lost in the shuffle among WWE's huge talent roster and found himself not on an edition of RAW happening in Philadelphia, less than two hours from his home.
Frustrated, Snisky drove to the arena and spoke with WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon after the show finished.
"I was frustrated because I didn't have a more prominent role in the show," Snisky said. "And as an athlete, I never wanted to be on the bench watching the show. I wanted to be in the game, you know. I never sat the bench on any sport ever played in my life, and I wasn't going to do it there."
Two days after that December 2008 conversation with McMahon, Snisky was released from the WWE.
He doesn't hold any grudges with the company, and although his in-ring career ended a few years ago, he still does wrestling-related appearances at conventions and comic-cons.
Plenty of Snisky's time nowadays is spent at Priority One Surplus, the military and outdoors store he owns in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.
Due to COVID-19, Snisky's store hasn't been open since March 16 but is still conducting online sales.
"We're still doing wholesale orders and website stuff. ... It's unfortunate that this whole thing happened," Snisky said. "It's kind of impacting everybody, obviously, and you try to make the most of it and do what you can. But it's definitely hurting the business. I mean, I'd much rather be at the shop, talking to customers."
Snisky gets an audience of sorts at his store, just like he did at Missouri and in the WWE. Now, he patiently waits for the pandemic to end.
No one can fault him for that.