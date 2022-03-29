Former Central head coach and Missouri Western assistant Andy Ball has been promoted to head coach of the Missouri S&T football program.
The Miners made the announcement Monday, promoting him from associate head coach to leader of the Rolla, Missouri, program.
After serving on the S&T staff as offensive line coach and special teams coordinator from 2007-10, Ball returned to the Miners prior to the 2018 season to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He added the title of associate head coach a year later and was in that position until being named interim head coach after Todd Drury stepped down from the post on March 9.
“I am beyond humbled to accept the position of head coach here at Missouri S&T," Ball said in a release. "My wife and I fell in love with this university and town during our first stint in Rolla. It was an answered prayer when Coach Tyler Fenwick offered us the opportunity to come back and rejoin the Miner family.”
Over the three full seasons since Ball's return to the staff, the Miners have averaged 35.5 points and 429.7 total yards per game, going 23-11 in the Division-II GLVC.
"Coach Ball has shown a proven commitment to S&T and his coaching philosophy mirrors the mission of the university," S&T director of athletics Melissa Ringhausen said. "He understands the rigorous academic curriculum and how to balance that with a winning football program. He is already connected with many of the alumni and is well-respected in the community. We are excited to have him as our next head coach and look forward to watching the team excel under his leadership."
In his first season after his return in 2018, the Miners went 10-2 and won the Mineral Water Bowl in S&T's first postseason appearance since 1950.
During Ball's first stint on the Miner staff, the Miners set offensive records during the 2008 season when they captured the GLVC title as they racked up 4,945 offensive yards.
In his first four seasons at Missouri S&T, Ball helped produce eight players on the offensive line that earned all-conference honors, including two that were named as the offensive lineman of the year in the conference. Over the last four seasons, the Miners have had 10 offensive linemen earn All-GLVC honors, which includes four that were selected to the first team.
After the 2010 season, Ball moved on to Truman State, where he served as the defensive line coach and special teams coordinator for the Bulldogs for four years. Ball served as the offensive line coach at Missouri Western during the 2015 and ‘16 seasons and coached six players that were all-conference selections.
In 2017, Ball served as the head coach at Central High School.
Before his initial stint at Missouri S&T, Ball was a graduate assistant coach at Central Missouri and was an assistant coach at Culver-Stockton College for three seasons.
Ball's father, Randy, previously served as the head coach at Western Illinois and Missouri State.
