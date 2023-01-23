Northwest UNK

Northwest senior Imoni Donadelle runs into the end zone versus Nebraska-Kearney at Bearcat Stadium.

 Zach Pixler | Special to News-Press NOW

Northwest Missouri State athletics are known for a lot of things, including a successful Division II football program which has seen the most playoff appearances and the most national titles by any D2 program.

There have also been athletes that have taken the next step in their football careers from Northwest, and that’s no different for 2021 graduate Imoni Donadelle, who recently got a taste of the new and revamped professional league, the XFL.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.