Numerous area athletes were honored as the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams Wednesday morning.
Among the honorees are five athletes from four city schools.
For the girls, Central senior Ella Moody earns her second-straight All-State nod. She led the Indians to a district title and the Class 6 Quarterfinals.
Benton senior Jaida Cox was honored in Class 4. Cox led the Cardinals back-to-back Final Four berths for the first time in school history, culminating in a silver medal in the Class 4 State Tournament last week.
On the boys side, Lafayette junior Camden Bennett and Benton senior Kason Mauzey were honored in Class 4. Bennett led the Irish to their sixth district title in seven seasons, defeating Benton in the title game.
Mauzey earns his second-straight All-State designation after leading the Cardinals to victory over the Irish in the regular season, snapping a 15-year losing streak for the South Siders in the rivalry.
Bishop LeBlond senior Chris Guldan was named All-State for Class 2. Guldan led the Eagles to a fourth-place finish in the Class 2 State Tournament this month.
In Class 1 girls, Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen was named Coach of the Year. Pedersen led Platte Valley to back-to-back Class 1 State Championships and a 60-1 record over the last two seasons.
Three athletes from Platte Valley’s back-to-back championship-winning team were honored, including senior Jackie Pappert and sophomores Brylie Angle and Maggie Collins.
Other boys honorees include Mound City’s Tony Osburn, Mid-Buchanan’s Joe Clark, Stanberry’s Austin and Tyler Schwebach, Plattsburg’s Isaia Howard, Gallatin’s Isaac Bird and Winston’s Brian Lewis. Osburn was also a finalist for Mr. Show-Me Basketball as the state's top male player.
Other girls honorees include East Buchanan’s Gracie Kelsey, Chillicothe’s Jolie Bonderer, Stanberry’s Lexi Craig, Pattonsburg’s Webby Bailey and Polo’s Mary Copeland.
A total of 20 area student-athletes were named to the All-State teams.
